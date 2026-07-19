One terrorist killed, 8 others held as joint operation continues in Bannu

BANNU: An intelligence-based operation (IBO) continued for the third consecutive day across parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Sunday, where one terrorist was killed and eight individuals were taken into custody, according to police.

The operation was led by Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal, and jointly conducted by the district police, Elite Force, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the army in the village of Grera Shah Jahan.

During the operation, the army cordoned off the area and established blocking positions at key locations.

A statement from the DPO’s office said a terrorist was killed while he was attempting to plant an improvised explosive device (IED). Authorities also said they recovered an AK-47 rifle, several magazines and a bandolier from his possession.

Police further stated that eight suspicious individuals were detained during the operation and have been handed over to the CTD and the district police for joint technical investigation.

During search operations, authorities also recovered two Honda CD-125 motorcycles and a rickshaw from the house of wanted terrorist Zargul alias “Uncle”.

Bannu police said joint operations with law enforcement and security agencies will continue to eliminate terrorism, maintain law and order and protect the lives and property of the public.

According to the statement, police officials commended the DPO’s leadership and unwavering commitment to protect the lives and property of the public.

Bannu Police reaffirmed their commitment to continuing operations against terrorists, working alongside law enforcement and security agencies to maintain law and order.

Bannu police conduct a joint intelligence-based operation with other LEAs against terrorists on July 19, 2026. — Photo via author

Sunday’s development comes after the military’s media wing on Friday said that security forces had killed 24 terrorists in Bannu district and its adjoining areas in the previous 24 hours.

The statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) noted that recently, there had been a “surge” in terrorist activities against police and suicide bombings in Bannu.

“Security forces have initiated extensive joint intelligence-based operations to hunt the perpetrators of these heinous attacks and their support infrastructure,” the ISPR statement said.

It named “Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij” — a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — as being behind the attacks.

Bannu district has been the scene of repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces coming under attack amid a broader surge in militant violence.

In the latest incident, a police official was martyred while six security personnel and four civilians were injured after terrorists attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Wednesday night.

The attackers had attempted to ram a vehicle loaded with explosives into Miryan Police Station, triggering a powerful blast, which was followed by a prolonged exchange of fire between the terrorists and police personnel.

According to police, the terrorists attempted to storm the police station immediately after the attack. However, police and security forces responded promptly, successfully foiling their plans.