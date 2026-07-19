E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Multan police book Javed Hashmi, his 3 sons-in-law for alleged power theft

Imran Gabol Published Updated
Veteran politician Javed Hashmi. — X/JavedHashmiJH
Veteran politician Javed Hashmi. — X/JavedHashmiJH
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LAHORE: Multan police have booked veteran politician Javed Hashmi and his three sons-in-law in four cases registered over alleged electricity theft, it emerged on Saturday.

The four first information reports (FIRs) were lodged at Multan’s Makhdoom Rasheed Police Station on July 17 under Section 462J (interference, improper use or tampering with electric meter by domestic consumer, etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

One case each was filed against Hashmi and his sons-in-law Shahid Bahar, Zahid and Shahzeb, against whose names the electricity meters had been registered.

According to the FIRs, copies of which are available with Dawn, they were lodged at the complaint of Multan Electric Power Company Limited’s (Mepco’s) Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Mohammad Bilal.

The complaints, phrased in a near-identical manner, claimed that Mepco’s team checked the consumer’s site and found that the consumer was “stealing electricity by inserting a loop in the terminal of the company’s power meter”.

The four electricity metres, whose numbers were also stated in the FIRs, were seized by Mepco.

The FIR against Hashmi said the alleged power theft by him had caused losses worth Rs249,100 to Mepco.

Similarly, other FIRs claimed Mepco had faced losses worth Rs248,400 due to Shahid Bahar’s actions, another Rs245,600 in damages linked to Zahid’s meter, and Rs247,600 of losses due to power theft by Shahzeb.

Hashmi’s grandson Qasim confirmed to Dawn that none of the family members had been arrested as yet.

In a post on X on July 18, Hashmi confirmed that he and his sons-in-law had been booked in cases.

“They can arrest me; I would not even seek bail,” he wrote, terming the cases as “allegations”.

“I am sitting in my house; come and arrest me. Neither will I hide anywhere nor will I flee anywhere,” he added.

Pakistan

Imran Gabol is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. He covers politics, climate change, human rights, education, and metropolitan affairs. He can be found on X at @gabolizm.

Imran Gabol

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