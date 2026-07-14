Moving businesses forward: How Yango is redefining corporate mobility in Pakistan

Yango Pakistan Country Head Miral Sharif and Yango Ride Head of B2B Ivan Kaplunovich discuss the evolving landscape of corporate mobility in Pakistan at Yango Ride. Together, they share insights on how businesses are rethinking employee transportation, the growing role of technology and data in mobility management and Yango’s vision for helping organisations streamline operations through smarter transportation solutions.

Interview:

Q. Businesses today have more transportation options than ever before. What gap is Yango Rides for business looking to address in Pakistan?

Miral: The challenge isn’t a lack of transportation options, we see local rickshaws, taxis and buses all over the roads; it’s the lack of a single, efficient solution that businesses can rely on to manage employee transport. Many organisations still coordinate rides manually, work with multiple vendors, or manage reimbursement processes that take valuable time and resources.

Yango Rides for business brings these processes together on one platform, allowing businesses to book rides, monitor trips, manage expenses and access reporting through a single system. Our objective is to help companies simplify their daily operations while providing employees with a reliable and seamless commuting experience.

Q. Since launching in Pakistan, what has stood out most about the needs of local corporate customers?

Miral: One of the strongest observations has been that businesses value simple procedures as much as cost efficiency. Whether we’re working with manufacturing companies, retailers, or service providers, they all want a solution that reduces administrative effort while giving them better oversight over employee transportation.

We’ve also found that businesses appreciate having a single platform where bookings, ride management and billing are centralised. The feedback we’ve received continues to help us refine our services and ensure we’re delivering solutions that address the day-to-day needs of corporate clients.

Q. Every business has different transportation requirements. How does Yango Rides for business ensure enough flexibility to meet those varying needs?

Miral: No two businesses operate in exactly the same way, which is why flexibility has been a core focus from the beginning. Some organisations require transportation for small teams attending meetings throughout the day, while others need larger vehicles to support shift-based operations or workforce movement.

Our platform is designed to accommodate these varying requirements through a range of vehicle options and flexible mobility solutions. We work closely with each client to understand their operational needs and provide a service that can adapt as their business grows.

Q. Does customer feedback play any role in shaping Yango Rides for business in Pakistan?

Miral: Absolutely! Customer feedback is an important part of how we continue to improve the platform. Every business has unique operational requirements, and understanding those challenges helps us refine our services and introduce solutions that create real value.

Maintaining a close relationship with our clients also allows us to respond quickly to changing business needs and ensure we’re delivering a service that continues to support their growth.

Q. With businesses becoming increasingly data-driven, how important is mobility data in helping organisations make better operational decisions?

Miral: Data is becoming increasingly important in how businesses manage and optimise corporate mobility. Beyond arranging transportation, companies want insights that help them monitor travel patterns, control costs and make more informed operational decisions.

Through reporting and analytics, businesses can improve efficiency while maintaining a consistent employee experience. As time goes by and digital transformation enhances, data will play an even bigger role in shaping smarter mobility strategies.

Q. Across international markets, how are business expectations from corporate mobility providers evolving?

Ivan: We’re seeing a clear shift in the way businesses approach employee transportation. Mobility is no longer viewed simply as a logistical requirement; it’s becoming an important part of operational efficiency and the overall employee experience. Organisations increasingly expect technology that offers greater visibility, flexibility and control over their transportation needs.

Regardless of the market, businesses are looking for solutions that simplify operations while providing workable insights through data and reporting. This evolution is shaping the future of corporate mobility and it’s driving continuous innovation across our B2B platform.

Q. As Yango continues to expand its B2B offering across different regions, what principles remain consistent in every market?

Ivan: While every market has its own unique characteristics, the priorities of businesses remain remarkably consistent. Organisations want dependable service, transparent processes, responsive support, and technology that makes managing transportation simpler and more efficient.

Our role is to combine those global standards with local market knowledge. That balance allows us to deliver solutions that are scalable while remaining relevant to the specific needs of businesses in each country where we operate.

Q. Looking ahead, what will be your biggest priority for Yango Rides for business in Pakistan?

Miral: Our priority is to continue strengthening relationships with businesses by delivering a consistently reliable and high-quality experience. As more organisations embrace digital solutions, we want to make employee mobility easier to manage while helping companies improve efficiency across their operations.

We’ll continue listening closely to customer feedback and investing in solutions that address the evolving needs of Pakistan’s corporate sector. Sustainable growth comes from creating long-term value for businesses and that’s exactly where our focus remains.

About the interviewee’s

Miral Sharif is Country Head of Yango Pakistan, responsible for driving the company’s growth, operations and market expansion nationwide. With leadership experience spanning technology, mobility, e-commerce and telecommunications—including senior roles at Daraz and SWVL—she brings deep expertise in scaling businesses, optimising operations and delivering customer-focused solutions in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

Ivan Kaplunovich is Head of B2B at Yango Ride, where he leads the growth and development of Yango Rides for business across international markets. With extensive experience in corporate mobility and business transformation, he works closely with companies to implement technology-driven transportation solutions that improve operational efficiency, cost management and employee mobility.

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