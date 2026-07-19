E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to visit Pakistan tomorrow

News Desk Published Updated
This combination photo shows Anita Anand, the Canadian minister of foreign affairs, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. — Reuters/PID/File
This combination photo shows Anita Anand, the Canadian minister of foreign affairs, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. — Reuters/PID/File
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Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is set to visit Pakistan on Monday, marking the first such visit in 20 years, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Sunday.

Confirming the visit, the Foreign Office (FO) said it would be Anand’s first trip to Pakistan since assuming office.

The FO said the visiting dignitary and Dar will hold bilateral talks “covering the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Canada relations”.

“The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges. The two ministers will also exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the FO said.

It added that Anand will also call on the leadership of Pakistan. According to GAC, Anand is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Canada-Pakistan relations are underpinned by extensive people-to-people ties, with more than 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin in Canada and approximately 20,000 Canadians in Pakistan,” GAC noted.

Meanwhile, the FO stated that both Pakistan and Canada “maintain cordial bilateral relations anchored in close people-to-people ties enriched by the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada”.

“This visit underscores the shared commitment of both countries to expand mutual cooperation,” it highlighted.

Last month, Canada hosted the second round of negotiations toward a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement with Pakistan.

In February this year, Pakistan and Canada emphasised the importance of cooperation in trade and investment in the sixth round of Bilateral Political Consultations held in Islamabad.

Following her visit to Pakistan, the Canadian foreign minister will leave for the Philippines to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

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