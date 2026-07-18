Anthropic to add Claude's Fable 5 model to Max, Team Premium plans at 50pc of usage limits

Anthropic said on Saturday that it will reintroduce its most advanced AI model, Fable 5, in the paid Max and Team Premium plans from July 20.

After its redeployment, Fable 5 had been included in the Pro, Max, Team and select Enterprise plans from July 1 to 7 for up to 50pc of weekly usage limits, after which it was available via usage credits.

In a post on Saturday, Claude said, “Beginning July 20, Claude Fable 5 will be included in all Max and Team Premium plans, at 50 per cent of limits.”

However, Pro and Team Standard users “will continue to have access to Fable via usage credits” — rather than as part of weekly usage limits — though they will receive a one-time $100 credit.

Usage credits allow individuals subscribed to paid Claude plans (Pro, Max 5x, and Max 20x) to continue using Claude after reaching their included usage limits.

“Demand for Fable has been challenging to predict, which is why we rolled it out to subscription plans in stages, extending access several times as we secured additional capacity,” Claude said.

It acknowledged: “We know this has been frustrating, and we want to give you more certainty about what your plan includes.”

The AI tool explained it was “making access standard at 50pc usage for the plans that use Fable most intensively”.

“Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks. We’re continuing to invest in new capacity and will keep everyone updated as we do,” the post concluded.

Fable 5, a public version of the Mythos AI model, was rolled out in early June, with Anthropic describing it as its most powerful model ever made for wider use.

“It is state-of-the-art on nearly all tested benchmarks of AI capability, showing exceptional performance in software engineering, knowledge work, vision, scientific research, and many other areas. The longer and more complex the task, the larger Fable 5’s lead over our other models,” Anthropic had said.

Anthropic Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models had been redeployed on July 1, within three weeks of being disabled for all users after the United States government ordered restrictions on access to foreign nationals, citing national security concerns.

Anthropic offers the following user plans: Free, Pro, Max 5x, Max 20x, Team Standard, Team Premium, Self-serve Enterprise, and Sales-assisted Enterprise.