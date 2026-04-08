Two mobile snatchers held in police encounter in Swabi

SWABI: Two mobile snatchers were arrested in injured condition while two others fled in an encounter with police in Chota Lahor tehsil here on Tuesday.

Chota Lahor city police station SHO Haroon Khan said that they received information during patrolling that four armed robbers/snatchers riding on two motorcycles were present in the area with intention to snatch mobile phones and loot people at gunpoint.

The police party immediately reached the spot, but the accused opened fire on them to flee under the cover of firing but the police patrolling party chased them and retaliated by exercising right to self-defence.

After the exchange of fire, two accused snatchers were injured and their two accomplices escaped. The two detained snatchers were identified as Abdul Samad and Bihar Ali, residents of Yar Hussain Ormal, Dheri. Firearms and a motorcycle used in the incident were recovered from their custody.

They were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, while the search for their other two colleagues continued unabated.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the arrested accused were part of an organised group of snatchers. On February 28, the accused snatched a mobile phone and a motorcycle from plaintiff Muhammad Oman, a resident of Haryan at gun-point.

DPO Swabi Waqas Rafiqe vowed that operations against criminal elements would continue and the district police was always active to protect the lives and property of the people.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026