AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s administration, political parties, and the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee have all decided to give the path of dialogue another chance. The JAAC had given a call for a ‘long march’ on Muzaffarabad, which had raised fears of another violent showdown with the state machinery. On Wednesday, however, the coalition of political and civil society groups said it was postponing the march for a week. In the meantime, the state administration has also indicated that its doors are open to dialogue. For example, AJK Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said that demanding rights “should not become a death warrant”. Meanwhile, Qamar Raza, the head of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, has also met the protest leaders, with JAAC representatives thanking him and the chief of defence forces for “understanding the grievances of the people of Kashmir”.

As this paper has argued, political issues need political solutions. While law and order must be maintained, purely political problems cannot be dealt with through the use of force. If both sides — the government and the JAAC — had softened their stances earlier, the loss of precious lives, among both the law enforcers and protesters, could have been avoided. It is hoped that this time a long-term solution can be found to the deadlock. Elections are due in AJK on July 27, and it is essential that a peaceful atmosphere is provided for campaigning and polling. Though the JAAC has at times used questionable rhetoric, it has tapped into genuine popular discontent with the state of governance in AJK. The rulers, both in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad, cannot brush aside these concerns. Yet the body’s demand for the abolition of refugee seats for those that fled India-held Kashmir must be left to the next AJK assembly to decide. And despite the Azad Kashmir PM’s overtures, some officials are still using strong language to criticise the JAAC. While violence can never be condoned, describing even those who demonstrate peacefully for their rights as ‘subversive’ and ‘anti-state’ is not advisable. Officials need to treat the protesters with respect, while the JAAC must shun violence and only use democratic methods to communicate its demands.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026