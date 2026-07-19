Bilawal seeks 'better results' in upcoming AJK elections as PPP hopes to form govt

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday expressed his hope of forming a government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), seeking “better results” from the public in the upcoming elections than in the previous one.

He made the remarks while addressing a public rally in AJK’s Kotli ahead of the regional elections set for July 27.

The PPP chairperson said that his party had contested the last election in AJK even when the PTI was in power in the Centre.

“During the last elections, the PPP had the majority seats and the party had won the elections, but now the conditions are different,” he said.

“For the past six months, the PPP has been in government in AJK, and our friend, Shehbaz Sharif, has been in power at the Centre for some years,” he elaborated, referring to the ruling coalition led by PML-N.

Contending that there will be “no difficulties like before”, he told the public: “You have to furnish better results in this election than before.”

Expressing his hope of forming a government in AJK, the PPP chairman said that to get the required majority, his party need each and every seat in the AJK Assembly from Kotli.

Bilawal also criticised, without naming, the registration of a murder case against one of his party’s candidates. He claimed this was done because “they” knew he would win the election.

“Does Javed Badhanvi look like a murderer to you? They think that by lodging one or two FIRs, they can scare the PPP’s candidates,” he said, referring to a PPP election candidate.

“I think that they want to declare the whole of Kashmir as terrorists,” he claimed.

“When Modi says that Kashmiri Muslims are terrorists, I respond to him,” said the former foreign minister, who often lambastes the Indian prime minister.

“Here, you want to declare everyone a murderer and a terrorist,” he remarked, adding that his party would never “forget” those who had registered the first information reports (FIRs).

The PPP has announced candidates for 35 of the 45 seats of the AJK Legislative Assembly, while withholding decisions on eight constituencies and allocating two seats to its electoral ally, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) (JUI-F).

More to follow