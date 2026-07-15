Resecurity partners with Sapphire Consulting to accelerate secure code engineering and cybersecurity practices

Resecurity®, a global cybersecurity and cyber threat intelligence company, has announced a strategic partnership with Sapphire Consulting Services (SCS), an international systems consulting company based in Pakistan, to accelerate secure code engineering, cybersecurity practices and intelligence-driven security capabilities for enterprise and government customers.

The partnership brings together Resecurity’s expertise in cyber threat intelligence, fraud prevention, digital risk management and cybersecurity analytics with Sapphire Consulting’s experience in enterprise technology, custom application development, systems integration, application management, and managed services.

Founded in 2005 by Zuhair Siddiqui, Sapphire Consulting Services has developed a broad portfolio of technology and business solutions designed to help organisations improve performance, modernise operations and address complex business needs through technology. The company’s areas of specialisation include custom application development, data analytics and big data, packaged ERP implementations, open platforms and technologies, mobile application development, application management services and managed services.

Strengthening secure code engineering and cybersecurity readiness

As organisations modernise digital platforms and accelerate software development, cybersecurity must be integrated earlier into the technology lifecycle. Secure code engineering, application risk management and proactive threat intelligence are becoming essential for reducing exposure, protecting sensitive data and improving resilience against evolving cyber threats.

Through this partnership, Resecurity and Sapphire Consulting will collaborate to help organisations strengthen cybersecurity practices across software development, enterprise applications and digital transformation programs. The collaboration will focus on enabling secure-by-design approaches, improving visibility into software and digital risk and supporting customers with intelligence-driven cybersecurity capabilities.

“Modern cybersecurity begins long before systems go into production. It must be embedded into how organizations design, develop, deploy and manage technology,” said Resecurity CEO Gene Yoo. “Our partnership with Sapphire Consulting allows us to combine Resecurity’s global threat intelligence and cybersecurity expertise with Sapphire’s strong software engineering and enterprise technology capabilities to help customers build more secure and resilient digital environments.”

Integrating cyber threat intelligence with enterprise technology delivery

The collaboration will support joint initiatives focused on secure application development, cybersecurity advisory, threat-informed engineering and risk-based technology modernisation. By aligning Resecurity’s cyber threat intelligence capabilities with Sapphire Consulting’s enterprise delivery model, the partnership will help organisations better understand security risks across applications, infrastructure and digital business processes.

Sapphire Consulting works with customers across industries including government, finance and banking, manufacturing, media, higher education, healthcare and energy. Its experience in technology consulting, global delivery, resource augmentation, SaaS and business process outsourcing provides a strong foundation for integrating cybersecurity into large-scale transformation programs.

“Security has become a core requirement for every digital transformation initiative,” said Sapphire Consulting Services Founder Zuhair Siddiqui. “By partnering with Resecurity, we are strengthening our ability to support customers with advanced cybersecurity capabilities that complement our work in software engineering, enterprise applications and technology consulting.”

Supporting secure digital transformation

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping organisations adopt secure, scalable and intelligence-driven technology practices. Together, Resecurity and Sapphire Consulting will support customers in strengthening cyber resilience, improving application security and aligning cybersecurity with broader business and technology objectives.

By combining global cyber threat intelligence with practical enterprise technology delivery, the partnership aims to help organisations reduce digital risk, improve security maturity and build stronger foundations for long-term digital transformation.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognised as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organisations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand) and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Sapphire Consulting Services

Sapphire Consulting Services (Pvt.) Limited is an international systems consulting company based in Pakistan, providing a broad portfolio of technology and business solutions to help clients improve business performance. Founded in 2005 by Zuhair Siddiqui, the company specialises in custom application development, data analytics and big data, packaged ERP implementations, open platforms and technologies, mobile application development, application management services, and managed services. Sapphire Consulting serves customers across multiple industries, including government, finance and banking, manufacturing, media, higher education, healthcare, and energy.

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