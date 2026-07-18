Iran hits Gulf states and Jordan after seventh night of US strikes

Iran launched more attacks on Washington’s Gulf allies and Jordan on Saturday after a seventh straight night of US strikes on Iranian military targets, escalating the war one week after a ceasefire collapsed.

Kuwait came under sustained attack, with a desalination plant hit and operations at Kuwait International Airport suspended due to repeated missile and drone threats.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had struck a US military support centre at Camp Arifjan and destroyed a radar facility at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation later said one of its oil facilities had been hit in “repeated Iranian attacks”, causing significant damage and some injuries, according to the state news agency.

Kuwait’s armed forces said they had intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles and drones early on Saturday, adding that a number of firefighters and oil sector workers had been injured while responding to the attacks.

Iran was responding to US attacks on bridges, power facilities and other infrastructure.

“Since there is no international institution to prevent the savagery of the US military, we have no path before us except the Quranic command: Whoever attacks you, attack them in the same manner’,” the IRGC said in a statement warning US allies in the region to expect more strikes.

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that 50 people had been killed and more than 500 injured in US strikes over the past three weeks, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

The IRGC targeted a site in Bahrain where US combat aircraft were gathered at Sheikh Isa Air Base and an intelligence data centre, Iranian state media reported.

The Guards said they had also destroyed at least two US fighter aircraft and three other aircraft during a missile and drone attack early on Saturday on the US base in Al Azraq, Jordan, according to Iranian state TV.

Saudi Arabia attacked

Iran also launched attacks on Saudi Arabia for the first time in about three months, according to two people familiar with the matter, triggering early warning alarms in Al-Kharj, east of the capital Riyadh, and at Yanbu on the kingdom’s Red Sea coast.

The people said one attack had targeted the Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj, which hosts US forces.

Saudi state media did not elaborate on what triggered the early warnings and the government media office did not respond to a request for comment. The IRGC made no mention of any attack on Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices climb

Oil prices rose more than 4 per cent on Friday to their highest level in more than a month, adding to political pressure on US President Donald Trump as his Republican Party tries to hold on to power in November congressional elections.

Washington and Tehran have been testing the limits of escalation since their ceasefire agreement fell apart last week, raising the prospect of a return to all-out war.

On Friday, both sides took aim at shipping traffic, with the US saying it was enforcing a naval blockade while Iran said it targeted vessels that violated its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway for one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Iranian media reported that several missiles had struck power facilities and desalination pumps in the southern city of Jask on Saturday, citing a local official.

Some 10,000 people in 20 villages were without water, Tasnim news agency reported. The governor of Jask later said emergency water deliveries had begun to the affected villages.

A power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait was hit in an Iranian attack, the country’s Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said in a statement. It was the second attack on Kuwaiti water desalination sites in two days.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said Iran’s targeting of vital infrastructure endangered civilians and violated international law, adding it held Tehran fully responsible for the attacks.

Earlier, the US military’s Central Command said it had completed its seventh consecutive day of strikes by hitting Iranian surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage and maritime capabilities.

Infrastructure strikes kill civilians in Iran

Iranian media reported strikes in Hormozgan Province on the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday. State TV said three people were killed and eight wounded while two bridges and a road tunnel were damaged.

A day earlier, Iranian state media said US strikes hit at least five bridges in the south.

Seven people were reported killed in attacks on bridges in the port of Bandar Khamir, where a train station was also hit. An airport was reported hit in Iranshahr further east.

US officials have said the strikes on southern Iran are designed partly to provide options for Trump, who has also declined to rule out a ground assault on Iran’s coast or islands.

The attacks risk provoking Iran to mount further attacks on the vital infrastructure of Gulf states, or renewed efforts by Tehran’s allies in Yemen to disrupt global energy supplies by targeting Red Sea shipping.