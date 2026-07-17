SkyPorter launches in Pakistan: A traveller-powered way to send items anywhere

SkyPorter, the travel-powered delivery platform that connects people who need to send items across borders with travellers who have spare luggage space, has officially launched in Pakistan, the newest stop in a four country rollout that also spans the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The Pakistan launch event brought the SkyPorter story to life in person. The company’s CEO, Tahir Awan, flew in for the occasion and was joined by SkyPorter’s core team, its Pakistan-based crew, and marketing partner Astra by Spaceman Studios . Rounding out the room was a spirited mix of startup founders, entrepreneurs and business owners, exactly the kind of community SkyPorter was built to serve. By all accounts, things went really well: the turnout was strong, the energy was high, and the conversations ran long past the formal programme.

The problem SkyPorter is solving

Anyone who has tried to send something between Pakistan and the diaspora knows the drill. Couriers are expensive and slow. A relative “who happens to be flying” is unreliable and hard to coordinate. Documents, gifts, medicine, clothes and small essentials often sit for weeks waiting for someone, anyone, heading in the right direction.

Meanwhile, thousands of people fly those exact routes every single day with half-empty suitcases.

SkyPorter closes that gap. It is a peer-to-peer network that matches senders who need to move an item with verified travellers already going the same way. Senders get a faster, more affordable and more personal alternative to traditional shipping. Travellers put their unused baggage allowance to work and earn money on trips they were taking anyway. Nothing extra is added to the sky; existing journeys simply carry more purpose.

Who it’s for

SkyPorter is built for two groups of people who rarely find each other on their own.

For senders, it is families sharing gifts across continents, small businesses moving samples and products, and anyone who needs to get something from A to B without paying premium courier rates or waiting on a warehouse. For travellers, students, professionals, frequent flyers and holidaymakers, it is a way to offset the cost of a trip by carrying approved, legal, pre-screened items along a route they are already flying.

Trust sits at the centre of the model. Users are identity-verified, deliveries are tracked, and a rating and review system lets both sides choose who they work with. Payment is protected until a delivery is confirmed complete, so senders and travellers are both covered.

Four countries, one growing network

The Pakistan launch is a milestone in a deliberately international strategy. SkyPorter is now live across four countries, building density on the corridors that matter most to the Pakistani community at home and abroad. In the United States, routes are open in New York, Chicago, Washington DC, San Francisco, Dallas and Houston; in the United Kingdom, in London, Birmingham and Manchester; and in Canada, across the Greater Toronto Area, all connecting to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

The value of a network like this grows with every person who joins. More travellers mean more routes and faster matches. More senders means more earning opportunities for travellers. Launching in four countries together, rather than one at a time, gives the network the reach it needs from day one.

“The future of global logistics isn’t built on warehouses. It’s built on trusted people, connected by technology.”

- A personal note from SkyPorter CEO Tahir Awan.

How it works

Getting started takes minutes:

Sign up as a sender, or a traveller. Post or browse: senders post what they need to send and where; travellers list their upcoming routes. Match and agree on timing and a fair delivery fee, with everything handled in-app. Hand off, track and confirm, the item travels with your matched traveller, and payment is released once delivery is confirmed.

Safe, simple, and built on real people making real trips.

Payments are handled securely from start to finish through Stripe and Payoneer , two globally trusted platforms. When a sender and traveller agree on a delivery, the fee is held safely and only released to the traveller once the delivery is confirmed complete, so senders know their money is protected, and travellers know they’ll be paid. With Payoneer in the mix, travellers across Pakistan, the US, the UK and Canada can receive their earnings reliably in their local currency, making cross-border payouts as seamless as the deliveries themselves.

Join the network

SkyPorter is now welcoming senders and travellers across Pakistan, the US, the UK and Canada. Whether you have something to send or space to spare, there’s a place for you in the network.

Learn more and join at skyporter.us

Download the app today:

The routes are ready. Are you?

This content is an advertorial by SkyPorter and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.