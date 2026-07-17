PMD forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms across country until July 25

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast widespread rain, windstorms and thundershowers in several parts of the country over the coming days as strong monsoon currents continue to affect Pakistan.

In a weather advisory, the department said that “monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and were likely to strengthen over the weekend”.

It added that a westerly disturbance was also expected to approach the upper parts of the country on Monday (July 20).

Under the influence of the weather system, the PMD said rain, windstorms/thundershowers, accompanied by scattered heavy to very heavy falls at times, were expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian Bala, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur from July 18 to July 25, with occasional gaps.

Similar weather, accompanied by scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall, was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Nowshera, Charsadda, Karak, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan and Hangu from the night of July 19 to July 23.

The PMD said that Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Faisalabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Narowal were expected to receive rain, windstorms/thundershowers, accompanied by scattered heavy to very heavy falls, from the night of July 19 to July 23.

Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Okara, Noorpur Thal, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur were forecast to receive rain and thunderstorms from July 20 to July 24, with occasional gaps. The department said heavy rainfall was also expected during the period.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar were expected to receive rain, windstorms/thundershowers, accompanied by moderate to heavy falls, from July 18 to July 25, with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain, windstorms/thundershowers, accompanied by isolated heavy falls, were forecast for the northeastern districts of Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Kohlu, Sibi, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Barkhan, Dera Bugti and Khuzdar from July 19 to July 23.

The department said most parts of Sindh were likely to remain hot and very humid. However, isolated rain/thunderstorms were expected in Tharparkar, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad from July 20 to July 24.

The PMD warned that strong winds and lightning could damage weak structures, including electric poles, billboards and solar panels.

It also cautioned that heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while urban flooding was possible in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad from July 20 to July 23.

The department advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas during the forecast period and urged farmers to plan agricultural activities in view of the expected weather conditions.

It also asked all relevant authorities to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.