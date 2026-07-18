Diesel theft network busted in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in a joint operation with Pakistan State Oil (PSO), busted a major network involved in stealing diesel from PSO’s main pipeline near Sihala and arrested two suspects red-handed.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the raid was conducted near Jump Stop, Bhaga Sihala, on a tip-off.

The suspects had allegedly set up an organised network to steal oil and tamper with the PSO-ARL Sihala pipeline through an illegal underground secondary pipeline. The fuel was being transferred into oil drums and sold in the black market, officials said.

Initial investigation revealed that the illegal network had been operational for the last five to six months. Approximately, 20,000 litres of diesel were being illegally extracted from the main pipeline daily.

According to PSO’s initial estimate, the national exchequer had suffered a loss of over Rs100 million.

There appears to be a mistake in the calculation, as the diesel price, even if calculated at the rate of Rs300 per litre, the loss comes to Rs180 million a month or well over Rs1 billion in six months. During the operation, officials seized the illegal pipeline along with two Shehzore pickups loaded with multiple drums and tanks filled with oil.

A case has been registered against the suspects. The FIA said the investigation would also determine the role of other individuals involved in the network and any government officials. Further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026