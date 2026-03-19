E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Website review: No stains!

Asif Ali Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 07:06am
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Did you spill coffee on your favourite trousers right before leaving the house? Or splash ketchup on your shirt at the restaurant… I know it’s not just the embarrassment that you feel in the moment, but also the pain and sadness if the stain doesn’t come out; you might have ruined your favourite dress. But don’t worry, I have got you covered here with spotless.neocities.org — a website designed exactly for such situations.

Spotless is a simple one-page website that helps you get rid of various everyday stains that you get on your clothing or any fabric around the house. As you open the site, you notice Spotless written at the top, and right under it, a little tagline that says, “Don’t panic. Don’t rub. Just fix it.” This one line tells you everything.

So, given the nature of the site, you won’t find any traditional menu as you’d see on most websites. Instead, the whole ‘navigation’ is basically the tool itself, which means the tool isn’t just a feature on the page; it is the page. There’s nothing else to explore; just select your stain and fabric and you have your answer.

For instance, pick the stain you want to get rid of from the list. The options cover the usual suspects like coffee, tea, grease, oil, grass, mud and many other messy ones.

Then pick your fabric, such as cotton, polyester, wool, silk, stuff like that.

Once you pick both, you will see three sections show up:

‘The Fix:’ explains stain removal steps.

‘Do Not Do This:’ explains things you should avoid while cleaning so you don’t make it worse.

‘Why This Works:’ here, where you’ll get a brief explanation of the science or logic behind the method you are applying.

There are a few sections that seem to be in progress on the site; but overall Spotless comes very handy for everyday mishaps.

To get rid of those coffee or cheese stains, visit: spotless.neocities.org

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 19th, 2026

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