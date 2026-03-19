Larijani’s killing

THE US-Israeli attempt to wipe out Iran’s top leadership is not likely to have the intended effect of making the Islamic Republic implode. Instead, these senseless assassinations will pave the way for a new crop of even more hard-line and ideologically driven Iranian politicians and generals to take the fight directly to Washington and Tel Aviv. Mere weeks after the shocking killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the assassination of Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani was confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday in an Israeli strike. The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier. He was a crucial bridge between the principalist and reformist camps within Iran, and maintained links with foreign interlocutors as well. He was seen marching with the crowds last Friday as Iranians observed Youm Al Quds. With this killing, Israel and the US have silenced a voice that could have helped bring this disastrous war to a negotiated close. The commander of the Basij was also killed, while later on Wednesday, the assassination of Iran’s intelligence minister was reported as well.

No doubt, this string of killings will damage Iran, but, it would be naïve to assume that the regime will fall or surrender even after relentless bombing. History’s lessons have been lost on the rogue US-Israeli combine. Revolutionary Iran survived a devastating eight-year war with Iraq at a time when it was much weaker, while earlier attempts at decapitation — such as the Haft Tir bombing — similarly failed to cripple the country. Whatever one’s views on the present Iranian set-up, the country is standing its ground in the face of murderous bullies, with incredible military might behind them.

America, and its lackey Israel, are alone in this unjust war, as even traditional US allies, such as the EU, have distanced themselves from the aggression. The EU’s foreign policy chief has made a renewed call for an end to the war. Critical voices are also emerging from within the US where the counterterrorism chief Joseph Kent has resigned in protest against the Iran war. He had the courage to say what very few within the American political system would publicly admit: that Israel and members of the American media had deceived President Donald Trump into attacking Iran, when Tehran posed no threat to the US. “This was a lie,” Mr Kent observed. Mr Trump has described his Nato allies as “foolish” for not joining the aggression against Iran. However, if anyone can be accused of acting foolishly, it would be the warmongers in Washington and Tel Aviv, who are determined to set the region alight due to their imperial hubris.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026