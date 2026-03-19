CDF Munir reiterates Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorists ‘wherever they may be’

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure “wherever they may be” through “precise, intelligence-based operations”, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday.

The CDF, during an interaction with ulema in Rawalpindi, emphasised that the Afghan Taliban must prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

Pakistan has decided on a “temporary pause” in the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban in view of Eidul Fitr and “at the request of brotherly Islamic countries”.

The field marshal, during the interaction, also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts and pro-active diplomacy in seeking regional de-escalation, in reference to the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran, said the military’s media wing.

“He emphasised the critical role of Ulema to strengthen unity and counter extremism, reiterating that religious sentiments must not be exploited to incite violence in the country.”

“Violence in Pakistan, on the basis of incidents occurring in another country, will not be tolerated,” said the ISPR statement while quoting the army chief.

Field Marshal Munir also underscored the vital role of the ulema in promoting unity, tolerance and national cohesion, “particularly in countering misinformation, sectarian narratives and externally sponsored destabilisation efforts”.

The military’s media wing further said that the participants expressed their desire for peace, stability and condemned violence in the name of religion in the strongest terms.

“They expressed wholehearted support to law enforcement agencies in bringing about peace and stability in the country.”

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was launched on the night of Feb 26 following cross-border firing by the Afghan Taliban.

The pause in military operations, announced by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar would be applicable from midnight March 18-19 to midnight March 23-24.

“Pakistan offers this gesture in good faith and in keeping with Islamic norms,” he said. “However, in case of any cross-border attack, drone strike or terrorist incident inside Pakistan, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq shall immediately resume with renewed intensity.”

Shortly after the announcement, the Afghan Taliban also declared a temporary suspension of their military operations against Pakistan.

According to the minister, 707 militants have been killed and more than 938 injured. He said 255 posts had been destroyed and 44 captured during the military operation.

He added that 237 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns had been destroyed, while 81 locations across Afghanistan were targeted through air strikes.