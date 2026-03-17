E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Punjab to buy 10 vehicles for superior court judges

Zulqernain Tahir Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:25am
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Lahore on October 3. — DawnNewsTV/File
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Lahore on October 3. — DawnNewsTV/File
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LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved the purchase of 10 vehicles for the superior judiciary, besides making a decision to contribute to the prime minister’s austerity fund.

The cabinet committee and the Services and General Administration Department’s transport wing had recommended the procurement of at least 108 new luxury vehicles for cabinet members and bureaucrats for Rs1.14 billion during the current financial year. However, the cabinet approved the purchase of only 10 vehicles for the higher judiciary.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while ministers and officials joined it remotely as part of the government’s austerity drive.

The Punjab government also announced that provincial cabinet members, special assistants, and parliamentary secretaries would donate two months’ salaries to the PM’s austerity fund.

“The Punjab Assembly will also participate in the austerity campaign, with members voluntarily donating two months’ salaries and 25 per cent of their allowances to the fund. All government officers of Grade 17 and above across Punjab will contribute two days’ basic salary to the fund,” it said.

The cabinet also approved multiple policy reforms, development schemes, and institutional measures covering several sectors, including health, education, water supply, and administrative governance, aimed at strengthening service delivery and development across Punjab.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Pakistan

Zulqernain Tahir is a political correspondent for Dawn with over 20 years of experience, currently covering political and governance issues with a focus on uncovering financial scams. He can be found on X at @zulqerr.

Zulqernain Tahir

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