Meat exporters face extra logistic charges

LAHORE: In a significant development concerning the ongoing dispute that could affect Pakistan’s meat exports, the Ministry of Commerce has officially requested the intervention of aviation authorities over complaints from meat exporters regarding extra logistics charges imposed on shipments.

In its letter of March 17, the ministry has asked the Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in Karachi to look into the issue of “unauthorised additional charges” reportedly being levied by cargo handling company Gerry’s Dnata on meat export shipments.

The communication followed a complaint submitted by the All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association (APMEPA), which raised concerns that the newly imposed charges were increasing export costs and affecting the industry’s competitiveness in international markets.

According to exporters, Gerry’s Dnata recently implemented an extra charge of Rs50 per kg on meat exports and cautioned that consignments would not be processed for shipment unless the payment was settled.

Industry representatives say the additional levy amounts to roughly $180 per tonne, a cost escalation that could significantly affect exporters operating in highly competitive global markets.

In the letter, the Prime Minister’s Committee on Export of Surplus Food Items to GCC Countries had been informed during a meeting on March 15 that the additional charges had already been withdrawn.

However, exporters argue that the issue remains unresolved and that the charges are still being levied in practice, leading the Ministry to request the aviation regulator to examine the matter and settle it to exporters’ satisfaction.

The Ministry has also asked that the committee be updated on the outcome of the inquiry.

Exporters warn that continued uncertainty about cargo-handling costs could disrupt shipments of perishable meat products, which rely heavily on tightly managed cold-chain logistics and air cargo operations.

They also want authorities to ensure that cargo-handling charges remain transparent and regulated, arguing that sudden, unilateral cost increases could undermine the country’s export competitiveness at a time when Pakistan is seeking to boost foreign exchange earnings through higher-value-added food exports.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026