E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from March 18-19: Met Office

Imtiaz Ali Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:32pm
A view of rain in Karachi can be seen in this file photo. — White Star / M. Arif
A view of rain in Karachi can be seen in this file photo. — White Star / M. Arif
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain and thunderstorms in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from March 18 to 19.

In an advisory issued today, PMD said “a westerly wave” was likely to enter the western parts of the country from tomorrow (Tuesday).

It said that under its influence, the metropolis will have “partly cloudy weather” with the chance of “thunderstorm/rain” on March 18 and 19.

PMD, in its advisory, said that rain and thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated hailstorms are likely in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari. Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Umerkot, Tharparker, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Dadu on Wednesday and Thursday.

While Larkana, Qamber Shahdad Kot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur districts are set to receive heavy rainfall on March 18 and 19 with “occasional gaps”.

PMD said that lightning strikes may occur at “isolated places” during the period and advised farmers to “manage their crops” as per the situation.

The Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in a separate advisory, directed concerned authorities to take “all necessary mitigation measures”.

According to a separate advisory issued by PMD, rain and thunderstorms are also expected to in other parts of the country from March 17 to March 20.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in the upper parts of the country, while rain, wind, and thunderstorms [are] likely in Balochistan and adjoining areas during Eid days,” PMD said.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm, with a few heavy falls and isolated hailstorms, is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Chagai, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Gawadar, Panjgur and Awaran in the evening and night on March 17, the PMD said. It added that the spell is expected to continue till the morning of March 20 with occasional gaps, PMD said.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms,** as well as snowfall, are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan, starting from March 17 till March 20.

PMD also forecast rain in Punjab, including in Muree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot and Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, and Kasur.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi are expected to receive rain as well.

Meanwhile, in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rain and snowfall are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe