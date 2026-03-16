Rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from March 18-19: Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain and thunderstorms in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from March 18 to 19.

In an advisory issued today, PMD said “a westerly wave” was likely to enter the western parts of the country from tomorrow (Tuesday).

It said that under its influence, the metropolis will have “partly cloudy weather” with the chance of “thunderstorm/rain” on March 18 and 19.

PMD, in its advisory, said that rain and thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated hailstorms are likely in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari. Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Umerkot, Tharparker, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Nosheroferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Dadu on Wednesday and Thursday.

While Larkana, Qamber Shahdad Kot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur districts are set to receive heavy rainfall on March 18 and 19 with “occasional gaps”.

PMD said that lightning strikes may occur at “isolated places” during the period and advised farmers to “manage their crops” as per the situation.

The Sindh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), in a separate advisory, directed concerned authorities to take “all necessary mitigation measures”.

According to a separate advisory issued by PMD, rain and thunderstorms are also expected to in other parts of the country from March 17 to March 20.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in the upper parts of the country, while rain, wind, and thunderstorms [are] likely in Balochistan and adjoining areas during Eid days,” PMD said.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm, with a few heavy falls and isolated hailstorms, is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Chagai, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Gawadar, Panjgur and Awaran in the evening and night on March 17, the PMD said. It added that the spell is expected to continue till the morning of March 20 with occasional gaps, PMD said.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms,** as well as snowfall, are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan, starting from March 17 till March 20.

PMD also forecast rain in Punjab, including in Muree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot and Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, and Kasur.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi are expected to receive rain as well.

Meanwhile, in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rain and snowfall are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar, Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.