The many faces of van-walas

This is with reference to the cover article “The many faces of van-walas” by Marvi Soomro (YW, January 24).

I really enjoyed reading it because it captured a part of school life that most of us rarely think about, yet experience everyday. The van drivers described in the article were funny and very relatable. While reading, I could easily recognise the “DJ uncle” and the “shortcut master” from my own school days.

We often remember teachers and classmates, but the people who take us safely to and from school every day also play an important role in our lives.

Hassan Ali,

Karachi

II

The cover story “The many faces of van-walas” by Marvi Soomro was humorous and engaging, I felt it also indirectly highlighted some serious issues about school transportation.

Students in the school vans depend on the driver’s responsibility and careful behaviour on the road. Safety should always come first. Parents and drivers both need to ensure that school journeys are secure and not turned into risky adventures.

Still, the article did a good job of showing how memorable these daily rides can be in a student’s life.

Areeba Siddiqui,

Islamabad

It’s okay to be lonely

This is with reference to the article “It’s okay to be lonely by” Amna Qureshi (YW, January 10).

The article raised an important issue that many young people experience, but rarely talk about openly. Loneliness does not always mean being physically alone and that even in a crowd, one can feel disconnected.

While the article gave encouraging advice about accepting oneself and using alone time productively, I feel the topic could have explored deeper emotional aspects of loneliness as well.

Saad Mirza,

Peshawar

Home in a suitcase

This is with reference to the story “Home in a suitcase” by Rameen Kaka (YW, January 24).

The story described the mixed emotions a student feels when leaving home for studies. Simple details, like her mother’s dupatta and her Baba’s jacket, showed how small belongings can carry deep memories and comfort. What I liked most was how the writer explained that home is not just a place, but also a feeling shaped by the love and memories we carry with us.

It was a warm and thoughtful reminder that even when we are far away, our family remains close to us in many ways.

Hira Khan,

Sukkur

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 19th, 2026