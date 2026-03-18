Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s team. Outplayed in the opening game of their three-match One-day International series against Bangladesh, Pakistan had drawn level in the rain-affected second fixture with youngster Maaz Sadaqat showing promise. Maaz’s performance — a quick-fire 75 and three wickets — was a boost for the selectors who had opted for a youthful squad in Dhaka. But as in the first game, where Pakistan were dismissed for 114, the youngsters turned in a mixed performance in the series decider. Ghazi Ghori did put up a half-century stand with Abdul Samad but it was a nervous partnership. In the end, a century by the experienced Salman Ali Agha went in vain with Bangladesh clinching a deserved series win. The big question for Pakistan is what comes next. Losing to Bangladesh has raised alarm, with the selection committee rightly coming under fire. The series against Bangladesh was the start to Pakistan’s run-up to next year’s ODI World Cup. Several players performing in the format had been dropped to try out the youngsters among whom some displayed talent.

The bigger issue is whether Pakistan have time to experiment. With the World Cup next year, Pakistan need a more settled squad. That is what the selection committee, which held a news conference on the eve of the series decider to show it had the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, should work on. It is fair that youngsters are given a chance to gain exposure, and not good for their confidence to be dropped after one series. They need to be given a longer run if they are to show their mettle. But with the recent reverses in Bangladesh and with the World Cup approaching, it is evident that the senior players will return. Maximising playing opportunities for those who will be at the World Cup should now be the aim.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026