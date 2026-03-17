E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Rebuttal on purchase of luxury vehicle for Yousaf Raza Gilani from Senate budget leaves questions unanswered

News Desk Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 12:49am
Senate chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani. — DawnNewsTV/File
Senate chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

A rebuttal by the Senate Secretariat on reports of the purchase of a luxury vehicle for Senate Chairperson Yousaf Raza Gilani further confused the matter on Monday, essentially confirming the purchase and reiterating the details reported in this connection.

The rebuttal was issued after it was reported that a vehicle worth Rs90 million was bought for Gilani from the Senate’s budget. The reports also quoted Gilani as explaining that the car was ordered in May last year, “using savings from the Senate’s budget of the previous year”.

These details were also confirmed in the Senate’s rebuttal, which, however, did not mention the cost of the car.

The rebuttal said: “The attention of the Senate Secretariat has been drawn to certain media reports regarding the purchase of a vehicle (Land Cruiser) for the honourable Senate chairman.”

“These reports are misleading, factually incorrect, and appear to be based on incomplete information and mala fide intentions,” it said, without specifying which information was incorrect.

The rebuttal confirmed that the vehicle was purchased in May 2025, during the financial year 2024-2025, adding that it was bought through a “transparent procurement process as part of an overall vehicle replacement plan”.

“The purchase included replacement of vehicles allocated to the standing committees chairperson, Senate deputy chairman, leader of the House, the leader of the opposition and the Senate Secretariat,” it added.

The rebuttal also confirmed that the “vehicle has been delivered in March 2026, whereas the payment was made from the previous year’s budget savings in May 2025”.

It added, “The Senate Secretariat categorically rejects these baseless insinuations and urges media organisations to exercise due diligence and professional responsibility in reporting matters related to state institutions.”

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe