Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not seen their father in nearly four years. The two brothers, based in London, had applied for visas in January. They have been made to wait weeks without any response or communication. It took a public appeal by their mother, Jemima Goldsmith, addressed directly to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to produce a reaction from the state. Probed on the matter during a Wednesday press conference, the information minister casually suggested that the door had always been open for the two brothers if they were to consider visiting Pakistan on their Nicop cards. He ‘helpfully’ added that they would be expected to comply fully with Pakistani law during their stay. In fact, his words may come across as a veiled warning — that the two are welcome to come see their father as long as the state stays happy with their conduct and in control of the terms of their visit.

That this delay was accidental strains credulity, and the Nicop condition is merely an eyewash. The government is attempting to sidestep the question of why they have made two brothers wait for months for a visa to see their father. It seems that the government wants to be seen as unwilling to give any concessions to Mr Khan or his family. The government’s animosity towards the jailed PTI founder is well documented, and its treatment of the party’s leadership has been criticised. However, those making the decisions need to make some distinction between containing a political adversary and penalising his children. Mr Khan’s sons have had no public political role in Pakistan: right now, they are merely young men seeking to visit their sick father, who has been held incommunicado. The right of a child to see their parent should not be a political question. The government would do well to recognise as much and act accordingly.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026