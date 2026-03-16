FaisalTown Group and Alfalah Investments forge strategic partnership for REIT-based villa development at Faisal Hills

FaisalTown Group and Alfalah Investments have formally entered into strategic agreements aimed at fostering collaboration across several high-impact sectors. The partnership focuses on healthcare development, infrastructure advisory, and the construction of 100 premium villas at Faisal Hills under a structured Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) framework.

The agreements mark a significant step towards strengthening integrated development and investment opportunities within Pakistan’s real estate and infrastructure landscape. Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to combine their expertise to deliver high-quality development projects while introducing innovative investment structures that promote transparency and sustainable growth.

Under the agreement, Alfalah Investments will provide strategic advisory and investment structuring support, particularly for the development of premium residential villas in Faisal Hills, Block D, through the REIT model.

This initiative is expected to enhance investor confidence while contributing to the evolution of modern real estate investment mechanisms in Pakistan. The milestone reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable development within the country’s growing real estate sector.

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