E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Govt calls off Pakistan Day parade, associated events amid austerity measures

News Desk Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 06:57pm
Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG) commandos march during the Pakistan Day parade in 2018. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG) commandos march during the Pakistan Day parade in 2018. — AFP/File
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The government on Tuesday said it will not hold the Pakistan Day parade and other ceremonial events on March 23 in light of the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and the resulting austerity measures announced by the government.

Pakistan Day — observed on March 23 every year — commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that in the backdrop of the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and the consequent austerity measures announced by the government, it was decided that the Pakistan Day parade and associated ceremonial events shall not be held on March 23.

“The day shall, however, be commemorated with dignity and reverence through a simple flag‑hoisting ceremony at appropriate levels,” the statement said.

“This measure is being taken to ensure that the resilience and unwavering commitment of the nation to the ideals of Pakistan Day remain aligned with the broader austerity framework,” it said.

“Ministries, divisions, and departments are advised to mark the occasion in a solemn and respectful manner, ensuring that the essence of the day is preserved despite the scaled‑down celebrations,” the PMO statement said.

Last week, the government had announced unprecedented austerity measures to cope with the situation that emerged due to the US-Israel war on Iran, which has led to a global oil crisis affecting various countries, including Pakistan.

The measures included a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowance for official vehicles and a four-day work week. It was also decided that 50pc of staff in the public sector would work from home; however, those providing essential services are exempt.

On Saturday, it was also decided that the employees of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and autonomous institutions under government patronage would see their salaries cut by five to 30pc, with the savings to be used for public relief.

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