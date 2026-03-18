Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and operational failures plaguing Pakistan Railways — failures that continue to put the lives of thousands of passengers at risk on a daily basis. The crisis is no longer confined to ageing tracks or other infrastructure issues; it exposes a systemic failure, institutional decay and a culture of deflecting responsibility. On the one hand, the initial probe squarely blames the driver and his assistant, accusing them of overshooting and failing to stop the train in time. On the other, a technical examination reveals that, alarmingly, nearly half the coaches were effectively ‘dummy’ units — a term used chiefly to refer to coaches that are faulty, broken or lacking brakes. In fact, nine out of 18 were operating without functional brakes. This is not a minor technical lapse; it is a criminal breach of safety. A train in such condition should never have been cleared for service.

The contradictory findings leave many wondering if the staff can be blamed when the equipment they are given is faulty and unsafe? Even the most skilled driver cannot do anything in the presence of a compromised brake system. To assign blame without addressing this core issue is to wilfully ignore the chain of criminal negligence that begins from the top management. This episode reflects a broader pattern within the railway — one marked by callous negligence and a total lack of accountability. Maintenance protocols appear to exist more on paper than in practice. The revelation that brakes in nine coaches were non-functional during checks at Rohri suggests either that inspections are hardly done or that faults are routinely overlooked. Both possibilities are equally damning. More troubling is the institutional instinct to shift responsibility downwards. By hastily attributing the accident to the train’s operational crew, the system shields those responsible for ensuring the fitness of rolling stock and the integrity of safety procedures. This culture has eroded public trust in the railway system. What is required is not just another round of routine inquiries, but a fundamental shift in how accountability is enforced. Responsibility must extend beyond the immediate operators to include those tasked with maintenance, inspection and oversight. Until accountability is real and systemic flaws are addressed at their root, tragedies on the track will not cease.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026