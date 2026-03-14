E-Paper | March 14, 2026

WONDER CRAFT: SUNBURST WALL ART

The Crafter Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:39am
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Have you ever noticed that when you play with shapes and colours, even simple things can turn into something you didn’t expect?

This week, I thought, why not make something with shapes and give your wall a fresh new look? Let’s create this bright sunburst art using just a few items that you can easily find around the house.

Photos by the writer
Photos by the writer

Things you need:

  1. One black chart paper, or black A-4-sized paper

  2. Red or (colour of your choice) glitter sheet

  3. 6 Bar-b-cue skewers or sticks

  4. One circle mould (you can use any bowl)

  5. Scissors

  6. Ruler

  7. Pencil

  8. Hot glue or glue stick

Photos by the writer
Photos by the writer

Directions:

  1. Draw a circle on the glitter sheet with the help of a mould and cut it out. The circumference of the circle should be about four inches or smaller, depending on the size of the background sheet you are using; picture 2.

  2. Cut this circle in half; picture 3.

  3. On the remaining glitter sheet, draw and cut teardrop shapes in different sizes. Each teardrop should be no bigger than one inch; pictures 4 and 5.

  4. If the barbecue skewers or sticks are too long, break or cut them into smaller pieces, such as 1 inch, 2 inches and 3 inches. Then paste one teardrop shape on the end of each stick piece; pictures 6 and 7.

  5. Take one long skewer/stick, place and paste it in the middle of the black sheet. Now, paste the two half-circles on the right and left sides of the stick, leaving about 1 centimetre of space at the top and bottom of the stick, as shown in Picture 8.

  6. Start pasting the teardrop sticks around the circle, beginning with the short stick. You don’t have to follow the order; just paste random-sized sticks so they resemble sun rays, pictures 9 and 10.

  7. Once one side is complete, repeat the same steps on the other side; picture 11.

  8. Your sunburst wall art is ready! You can make a border with sticks around it or leave it as it is. Either way, it will look beautiful once you hang or stick it on the wall.

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 14th, 2026

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