Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan had last month launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq after a series of deadly terrorist attacks in this country were traced to Afghanistan. The hostilities continue without any major sign of a negotiated settlement. However, if Beijing’s efforts succeed, perhaps a way out can be found to restore peace while addressing Pakistan’s valid concerns about Kabul offering sanctuary to terrorist groups such as the TTP.

The Foreign Office has acknowledged that the prime minister and foreign minister recently discussed the situation vis-à-vis Afghanistan in a phone call with the Chinese FM. “We are engaged in a dialogue process on Afghanistan,” the FO spokesman said. Moreover, China’s ambassador in Kabul and its special envoy for Afghanistan recently met the Taliban FM, with the Chinese foreign ministry saying that these officials were shuttling between Afghanistan and Pakistan to mediate. “The most urgent task is to prevent the fighting from expanding,” Beijing’s statement, as reported by Reuters,observes.

Pakistan is well within its rights to respond to provocations and terrorist attacks launched from across the border — all the more when the Afghan Taliban refuse to take any verifiable and concrete steps to stop cross-border incursions. However, although the hostilities are continuing — the state said it had hit Afghan Taliban targets as well as terrorist camps in the latest strikes — it would be in Pakistan’s interest to wind down the campaign, after getting solid assurances that Kabul will act against Afghanistan-based violent elements targeting this country. Pakistan’s neighbourhood is burning, thanks to the storm triggered by the reckless US-Israeli war on Iran. The state must be prepared for any additional regional fallout of this conflict. Keeping this in mind, it would be better to bring the Afghan campaign to an end. Pakistan has made its point, and hopefully it has been understood in Kabul. China is well-placed to act as mediator due to its strong ties with Pakistan as well as its engagement with Kabul. In fact, China is itself affected by terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, and would be able to understand Pakistan’s concern. If reports are true, Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken a personal interest in resolving the Pak-Afghan dispute. The usual meditators — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye — are preoccupied with the war in the Middle East. Therefore, Pakistan should work closely with China to reach a peaceful solution with Afghanistan. The main goal of this endeavour should be to get ironclad guarantees from Kabul that it will stop anti-Pakistan terrorist groups in Afghanistan from targeting this country. From thereon, a normal bilateral relationship can commence.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026