E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

Editorial Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:35am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected economies feel as acutely; it is one that none would wish upon themselves. The conflict has destabilised the Middle East, disrupting energy supply chains and sharply driving up global oil and gas prices. For a country dependent on energy imports and remittance flows from the region, the repercussions of confrontation are both immediate and severe. The finance minister’s briefing to a Senate panel reflects the seriousness of the crisis. LNG cargoes that cost around $25m only weeks ago are now reportedly exceeding $100m after Qatar declared force majeure following a production shutdown. Oil prices are also fluctuating sharply, forcing the government to continually reassess the potential impact on the budget, inflation, revenues, the current account and remittance flows if the conflict drags on, even as it passes on higher energy costs to consumers.

This shock arrives at a particularly delicate moment in the nation’s economic trajectory. It has put the little macroeconomic stability achieved over the last couple of years at risk. Meagre foreign exchange reserves could come under renewed pressure, while both the current account and fiscal deficits may widen if the crisis persists. Such an eventuality will expose the fragility of the hard-earned recovery over the last couple of years. This is not surprising given the weak foundations of this stability, which was achieved at a steep social and economic cost. Growth remains anaemic and household purchasing power has diminished under inflation and repeated energy price adjustments. The improved external position stems largely from strong remittance inflows and debt rollovers. For most, stabilisation has meant economic stagnation rather than recovery. This has averted another balance-of-payments crisis, but it does not represent durable structural strength. Still missing are the deeper governance, policy and productivity reforms needed to transform the economy. Expectations of large-scale investment and financial help from some Gulf states and China giving momentum to growth and infrastructure expansion have not yet materialised. The government’s immediate choices are limited. It cannot influence global energy markets or the trajectory of the conflict. What it can do is manage the domestic fallout in a way that protects macroeconomic stability while shielding vulnerable groups from its impact as much as it can.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Chinese diplomacy
14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Dawn News English
Subscribe