US Iran Rift
United States was moving towards “complete and total control” of Iranian airspace, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 11:24am
With the prospect of protracted conflict on the entire western flank, Pakistan must now take sober stock of its resource position.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 09:34am
The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 10:30am
Urea plant shuts due to RLNG supply suspension; Indus Motor Company anticipates disruptions and delays in imported parts.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 08:48am
Cosco blames the disruption on “the escalating conflicts in the Middle East region and the resultant restrictions on maritime traffic”.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 08:42am
Ex-Khamenei aide says Tehran has no intention of negotiating; Israel plans another "one, two weeks" of attacks; death toll in Iran crosses 1,000.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 07:39am
Hassan Khomeini, grandson of first supreme leader Imam Khomeini, also said to be in running.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 07:49am
Crisis deepens as US sub sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka, killing 87; Hormuz shipping paralysed for fifth day.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 08:00am
NYT reports Iranian intelligence signals "off-ramp" talks; Tehran rejects report as "psychological warfare".
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 08:21am
New Delhi has termed reports “baseless and fabricated”.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 08:10am
UN relief coordinator regrets that respect for international law being challenged and eroded again.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 08:25am
• UAE airspace partially closed; commercial flights limited • Wealthy residents paying up to $200,000 for private evacuation flights.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 08:28am
The economic theatre has widened faster than the military one.
Published 04 Mar, 2026 11:10pm
Critics say military operations in Iran exceed the US President Trump’s authority and fail to comply with international law.
Published 04 Mar, 2026 06:31pm
Warns "things could become serious" if war drags on, suggests conserving fuel as preventative measure.
Published 04 Mar, 2026 05:17pm
The offer was made through an unnamed country’s spy agency, according to the New York Times.
Published 04 Mar, 2026 04:58pm
Says no change to the status of embassy in Islamabad, which was to resume normal consular services on March 3.
Published 04 Mar, 2026 12:57pm
Petroleum minister says Pakistan closely monitoring situation on daily basis.
Published 04 Mar, 2026 12:41pm
Says updates regarding resumption of services to be communicated “in due course” through its official channels.
Published 04 Mar, 2026 10:45am
The US president has continued to shift the stated aims of his military campaign against Iran.
Updated 04 Mar, 2026 09:16am
The ME is being ruptured rather than restructured.
Updated 04 Mar, 2026 09:39am
A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Updated 04 Mar, 2026 09:00am
Two evacuation flights with 200 passengers each landed in the Czech capital Prague on Tuesday morning.
Updated 04 Mar, 2026 08:34am
According to the Turkish Presidency, Erdogan says Turkiye will continue to stand by Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.
Published 03 Mar, 2026 10:29pm
Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, tops $85 a barrel for the first time since July 2024.
Published 03 Mar, 2026 08:29pm
"We must sit together for Pakistan and for the security of the wider region," law minister says; briefing to be held at 11:30am on Wednesday; PTI says will not attend until provided access to Imran.
Updated 03 Mar, 2026 11:56pm
Powerful explosions have rocked Iran’s capital Tehran since Saturday, with embassies from countries around the world telling their citizens to leave.
Published 03 Mar, 2026 12:26pm
While analysts note concerns about oil flows through Strait of Hormuz, a greater risk to the market would be Iran targeting additional energy infrastructure in region.
Published 03 Mar, 2026 11:42am
US officials say unclear whether rounds fired by Marines struck or killed anyone.
Updated 03 Mar, 2026 09:50pm
Perhaps, the nature of history itself has changed.
Updated 03 Mar, 2026 09:24am