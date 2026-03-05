US Iran Rift

E-Paper | March 05, 2026

The burdens of war

With the prospect of protracted conflict on the entire western flank, Pakistan must now take sober stock of its resource position.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 09:34am
Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Updated 05 Mar, 2026 10:30am
Trump’s no-win war

The US president has continued to shift the stated aims of his military campaign against Iran.
Updated 04 Mar, 2026 09:16am
Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Updated 04 Mar, 2026 09:00am