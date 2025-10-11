E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Published October 11, 2025

Beyond the Spider-Verse gets a release date

The wait is almost over for Spider-Man fans! Sony has announced the release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third film in the award-winning animated trilogy. It will swing into theatres on June 18, 2027, just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

The story continues the journey of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, voiced by Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, alongside Jason Schwartzman and Karan Soni.

Directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, with writer Phil Lord, delayed the project to make sure every frame was perfect. The earlier Spider-Verse films earned glowing reviews and more than $1 billion worldwide, with Into the Spider-Verse even taking home an Oscar in 2018.

Haunted Hotel renewed for a second stay

Looks like the ghosts aren’t checking out anytime soon! Netflix has renewed its animated comedy Haunted Hotel for season 2.

The show features the voices of Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo and Jimmi Simpson, and follows a single mother trying to run a hotel filled with friendly (and sometimes mischievous) ghosts — including her own brother!

Created by Matt Roller, the series blends family, humour and a hint of spooky adventure. Roller shared that he’s “thrilled” to continue the partnership with Netflix and can’t wait to open the hotel doors again.

Ryan Gosling joins Star Wars: Starfighter

A brand-new story from the Star Wars universe is ready for take-off! Star Wars: Starfighter, hitting theatres on May 28, 2027, is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker.

This time, Ryan Gosling isn’t a Jedi, but a brave uncle helping his Force-sensitive nephew escape two dangerous villains. Amy Adams plays the boy’s Jedi mother, who sends Gosling’s character on a mission that could change the future of the galaxy. Directed by Shawn Levy and written by Jonathan Tropper, the film will link to the upcoming Rey Skywalker movie — with whispers that the boy might one day join her new Jedi Academy. Levy calls it his “dream project” and promises a fresh, thrilling adventure among the stars.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 11th, 2025

