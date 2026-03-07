Small changes, real growth

This is with reference to the article “Small changes, real growth” by Sania Asif (YW, January 3). Personal growth indeed comes from small, consistent actions rather than from big, dramatic resolutions. The writer advised readers to focus on habits that improve themselves quietly and at their own pace, without feeling pressured by comparisons or expectations. Moreover, change is gradual and often unseen, but even small efforts can lead to meaningful growth over time. In short, every little step we take contributes to becoming a better version of ourselves.

Ali Hamaad,

Islamabad

A thousand shades of green

This is with reference to the article “A thousand shades of green” by Rihab Naveed (YW, December 27).

The article raised an important point about how easily we form opinions about people we barely know. I appreciated how the writer connected the idea of diversity to Pakistan’s social fabric and used the metaphor of different shades of green to explain inclusion.

It was a thoughtful and timely piece that encouraged young readers to question their assumptions and practise acceptance in real life.

Rabia Khaskeli,

Nawabshah

The screens between us

This is with reference to the story “The screens between us” by Alisha Khan (YW, January 24).

The story presented a modern problem in a subtle but effective way. Instead of blaming technology directly, it showed how neglect often happens unintentionally. The narrator did not seem cruel, just distracted, which made the situation more heartbreaking.

Being an adult myself, I felt the character of the grandmother was written beautifully. Her silence, patience and eventual emotional withdrawal felt more painful than any argument would have. The contrast between online success and real-life emptiness was very strong and left a great impact.

Usman Khoker,

Hyderabad

Through a cat’s eyes

This is regarding the story “Through a cat’s eyes” by Anoushay Fatima (YW, December 20).

The story stood out from the rest because of its unique narration style, allowing readers to see everyday life from an animal’s point of view. The emotions, humour and small details make the cat’s journey easy to connect with. The story gently highlighted care, loyalty and adaptation without sounding preachy.

Saad Ibrahim,

Lahore

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 7th, 2026