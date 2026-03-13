E-Paper | March 13, 2026

2 rudimentary drones intercepted, brought down at different locations adjacent to Pindi: security sources

News Desk Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 09:54pm
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ISLAMABAD: Security sources said on Friday that two rudimentary drones were intercepted at different locations adjacent to Rawalpindi but were successfully brought down through electronic countermeasures.

Security sources said that no damage or casualties were reported and the airspace, which was temporarily closed as a precaution, had now been reopened.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airports Authority said in a post on X — that has since been deleted — that flight operations at Islamabad International Airport experienced a “brief operational adjustment”.

The statement had come after multiple media outlets reported that Islamabad International Airport had been closed for flights.

In a later statement, however, the authority said that reports circulating about the closure of Islamabad’s airspace were “baseless”.

“Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport are continuing without interruption and all flights are operating according to schedule,” it said.

“The public is advised not to pay attention to unverified or misleading reports and to rely on official sources of PAA for authentic information,” it said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Pakistan

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