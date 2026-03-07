Empowered minds change nations

The International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate women’s achievements, recognise their struggles and focus on the need for equality and empowerment of women.

This is what usually happens each year on March 8, and this was what I had planned to write — an inspiring message of hope for all the females of the world. But it is very difficult to be hopeful in the face of the tragic killing of more than 150 young girls, resulting from the senseless bombardment of their school in Minab, Iran, by the Israel-US forces. The tragedy defies reason and understanding.

The scale of the tragedy is too overwhelmingly painful, as is the destruction of all educational institutions in Gaza by Israel, depriving both girls and boys of their right to education, to live in peace and grow up to be productive members of society.

What is going on in the world right now is very disturbing and ignoring the news cannot make it go away. We need to talk about it. We need to decipher all the misinformation to really understand what is really happening.

International Women’s Day is about empowering women and girls. But what does empowerment truly mean in a world where schools are reduced to rubble and children are denied safety? Yet, even in troubled times, one truth remains clear: education is still our strongest tool for change

And you, the children of the world, need to be aware of the state of things today because tomorrow you will be facing them and, hopefully, fixing them. To be part of the solution tomorrow, you need to reflect today on what we, the adults, aren’t doing right so that you can shape a better world for yourself and the coming generations.

Empower yourself

While we started on a note of despair, hope remains our strongest shield, which no one can take from us against our will. The world is troubled, but not beyond repair. Change is possible. And each one of you can bring about that change — through education and action.

Reflect on the fact that you are lucky to be living in peace and to have the opportunity to gain an education. The tragedies faced by other kids around the world should make you appreciative of the opportunities you have. Avail all the opportunities at your disposal, don’t let distractions waste the time you can use to improve your skills.

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

All material things you own can be lost or taken away, as you can see happening in war-torn places, but your education and skills belong to you forever. So focus on improving your mind and skills, and not on possessing the latest gadgets.

Why do you think schools are destroyed by hostile powers and girls are prevented from gaining education in many societies? Education is feared because it creates independent thinkers. An educated person is an empowered person. Use that power to be kind, to be brave and to be the change you want to see in others.

So study well, become empowered and change the world!

Practise empathy

To bridge the divisions we see in our world, be it between men and women, nations, social classes and especially between people of different faiths, we need empathy. Empathy is seeing the world through someone else’s eyes and understanding their perspective. Empathy turns strangers and enemies into friends, and makes relationships stronger.

Even Islam teaches us to practice empathy and our Holy Prophet (PBUH) has urged us to want for others what we want for ourselves. This beautiful and powerful concept is the cure for all the ills and divisions in the world.

Start by being more empathic to all those around you. Try to understand those who you feel are different from you. Try to see the perspective of those you disagree with. This is not to say that you become like them, just try to understand them better. This will lead to more tolerance on your part for those who are different from you, those you disagree with and those you don’t like.

Learn to live and let live.

Lead the change

If you feel disturbed by things you see around you, it means you are empathic. Let this empathy stir you towards action. Make an effort to improve things around you. Even a small act, no matter how insignificant it may seem in the larger scheme of things, can make a difference. Maybe not to everyone, but at least to you.

Take for instance, littering. It is a problem everywhere. But don’t consider that the trash you throw in the bin is insignificant in comparison to that which is already littered around. At least you know you are doing the right thing and not adding to the pile of garbage. Even if one person gets inspired and follows your example, you have succeeded in bringing about change.

Just by first being a responsible child to your parents, you can go on to become a responsible citizen of society. Taking responsibility is very important, since it is the first step that leads towards action.

For instance, don’t leave tasks at home for others, thinking that it’s your mum’s or maid’s problem to handle. In the same way, be more responsible at school by not breaking rules, taking care of school property, volunteering for different duties, etc.

By choosing to be responsible at home and school, you are training yourself to be a leader. You aren’t waiting for the world to change, you are actively leading the way toward a better future yourself.

Stand up respectfully

Every day we see so much around us that we consider wrong, but we chose to stay silent, look the other way, or shrug our shoulders and walk away. And most of the time, the person who is doing wrong can easily be stopped if someone speaks up. But nobody does.

Take the example of bullies, who continue their behaviour until someone stands up to them or reports them. Or when a prefect favours friends and disciplines others unfairly, is that not bias? Is that not inequality?

Think of what you can do to resolve these issues calmly and confidently, without the use of aggression or anger. You can confront the person yourself, and tell them how they are wrong in doing what they do. If this doesn’t help, form a group of like-minded fellow students and report the situation to the teacher or a responsible person.

Never hesitate to protect what is right and speak up against what is wrong. Ignoring a wrongdoing is not neutrality, since staying silent when someone is being treated unfairly makes us part of the problem.

Islam also teaches us this. The Prophet (PBUH) has urged us that if we witness injustice, we must respond according to our ability — whether through action, speech or heartfelt rejection of what is wrong.

So be brave, be kind and be principled. Let these be your superpowers.

Be the solutions to today’s problems. We believe in you, the children of the world — you are our only hope.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 7th, 2026