Doja Cat announces Australian Arena tour

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Doja Cat will return to Australia in November and December 2025 as part of her Tour Ma Vie world tour, supporting her upcoming fifth album Vie, out September 26th.

The run also includes shows in New Zealand and across Asia, with stops at Auckland’s Spark Arena, Singapore’s Indoor Stadium, Manila’s Mall of Asia and others carrying her tour through to Christmas.

Warner Bros’ The Cat in the Hat delayed

Warner Bros has pushed its animated Cat in the Hat film from February 27, 2026 to November 6, 2026 to align with the holiday season and merchandising opportunities.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, the movie features Bill Hader as the Cat, with Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry and Paula Pell in supporting roles. It is the first release under the relaunched Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

Producers promise a whimsical, family-friendly adventure in the spirit of Dr Seuss, with Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern producing and DNEG handling animation.

Jackie Chan’s stunt team joins Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jackie Chan has confirmed that his stunt team is handling action sequences on Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Founded in 1976, the Jackie Chan Stunt Team has worked on numerous projects, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Director Destin Daniel Cretton is reportedly leaning heavily on practical effects and web-slinging for Spidey’s latest adventure.

Based on the divisive comic run, Brand New Day is rumoured to pit Spider-Man against a roster of villains, including The Punisher, Savage Hulk, Scorpion, Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang and Ramrod, with hints of the Venom symbiote setting up Mac Gargan’s future.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theatres on July 31, 2026.

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 27th, 2025