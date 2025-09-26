First batch of capital police sent to AJK

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of capital police, comprising over 1,000 personnel, was sent to Azad Kashmir along with anti-riot gear, Dawn has learnt.

Another batch is expected to be sent on Friday (today). Earlier, in a meeting held a few weeks ago, the interior ministry directed the heads of five departments and forces, including Islamabad Police, the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and the FIA, to mobilise personnel for deployment in AJK.

Sources revealed that 5,000 personnel from the capital police and the FC were asked for. In response, the capital police arranged 2,000 officers, while the FC provided 167 platoons.

On September 23, the capital police personnel selected for deployment in AJK were asked to report to Police Lines Headquarters for onward transportation.

However, the move was delayed until the next day.

The personnel remained there until the early hours of September 25, and at around 1 a.m. the first batch was moved to AJK.

