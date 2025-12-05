E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Islamabad-Istanbul train service to resume this year

Aamir Yasin Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:11am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and discussed resuming the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train this year.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to resume the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train within this year, a key step towards revitalising regional connectivity and boosting cross-border trade.

Iranian Commercial Counsellor Ms Kamali Moghaddam also attended the meeting. The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, enhancing political, economic, and trade cooperation, and appreciating the sustained goodwill between the two countries. Both sides expressed gratitude for the positive engagement and mutual support.

Federal Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi emphasised the importance of increasing Pakistan-Iran trade volumes and enhancing mutual imports and exports. He noted that enhanced trade will significantly contribute to railway revenue and support Pakistan’s national economy.

The railway minister said, “In line with the prime minister’s vision, strengthening regional connectivity and linking the region through rail networks remains our top priority.” Iranian Envoy Dr Amiri Moghaddam extended an invitation to the minister for an official visit to Iran.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe