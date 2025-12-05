Islamabad-Istanbul train service to resume this year

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and discussed resuming the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train this year.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to resume the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train within this year, a key step towards revitalising regional connectivity and boosting cross-border trade.

Iranian Commercial Counsellor Ms Kamali Moghaddam also attended the meeting. The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, enhancing political, economic, and trade cooperation, and appreciating the sustained goodwill between the two countries. Both sides expressed gratitude for the positive engagement and mutual support.

Federal Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi emphasised the importance of increasing Pakistan-Iran trade volumes and enhancing mutual imports and exports. He noted that enhanced trade will significantly contribute to railway revenue and support Pakistan’s national economy.

The railway minister said, “In line with the prime minister’s vision, strengthening regional connectivity and linking the region through rail networks remains our top priority.” Iranian Envoy Dr Amiri Moghaddam extended an invitation to the minister for an official visit to Iran.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025