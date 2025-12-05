Four PTI workers sent to jail

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers on multiple charges, including assault, rioting, disobedience, and unlawful assembly, and have arrested four of them.

The case was filed at Sumbal police station under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in pursuit of a common object), 186 (obstructing a public servant in the execution of their duty), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code, following a complaint lodged by a sub-inspector.

The police stated that on December 2, over twenty vehicles, carrying a gathering of people, appeared at Srinagar Highway near G-14 from the Motorway. The crowd carried portraits of PTI’s patron-in-chief, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, as well as the party’s flags.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025