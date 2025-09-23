Pakistan, SL look to bounce back in must-win clash

DUBAI: Reeling from early setbacks in the Super Four stage, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be desperate to register their first win in this critical stage of the Asia Cup when they lock horns in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage unbeaten, were jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their Super Four opener. The defeat not only disrupted their rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing their middling performances on the field. They are in disarray after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday, their second loss to their archrivals in this tournament.

India and Bangladesh have two points each with Suryakumar Yadav’s men leading the standings owing to a superior net run-rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

With little time for recovery, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and his side now face a must-win situation under mounting pressure.

The winners will have their destiny in their hand. The losing team will remain alive, but only mathematically, and will rely on favourable results as well as net run-rate permutations to go its way.

Against India, Pakistan’s top-order batters Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub offered a glimmer of hope, stitching together 90-1 to hand a promising start.

Saim, in particular, showed signs of resurgence after three consecutive ducks. However, the innings fizzled out in the latter half, once again highlighting Pakistan’s inability to sustain pressure.

“I think the way we played (against India), the way we batted, the boys are very confident,” Sahibzada told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Sunday. “And regarding Sri Lanka, we will win the match. Because, it is a do-or-die match.

“Our power-play was very good and we also had 90-something runs in 10 overs. We collapsed in the middle, and God willing, we will do that better (against Sri Lanka),” the right-hander added.

The Pakistan bowling unit, too, has struggled. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who found success against lower-ranked teams like Oman and the UAE, failed to find the right lengths against a dominant Indian batting line-up and was taken to the cleaners.

Sri Lanka, despite their strong run, have their own set of issues to iron out.

A fragile middle order remains a concern, though Dasun Shanaka’s counterattacking knock at No. 5 against Bangladesh offered some respite. Pathum Nissanka, the standout performer with back-to-back fifties in the group stage, has hit a rough patch.

However, Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara appear to be in good touch and could provide much-needed stability.

“All we know that it’s a must-win game for us,” Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said on Monday. “We lost the last match badly against Bangladesh, but I think we have to forget that in order to move on to the upcoming games.

“If we manage to win the two matches, we can make it to the finals.”

In the bowling department, pacer Nuwan Thushara has impressed, currently standing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with six scalps.

Spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Dushmantha Chameera, Charith Asalanka, and Shanaka, have also contributed effectively across matches.

Promising all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has rejoined the squad after a brief absence following the death of his father last week, a return that could bolster both morale and depth.

