Asia Cup: Hridoy and Hassan steer Bangladesh past Sri Lanka in last over thriller

AFP | Dawn.com Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 11:55pm
Bangladesh’s Shamim Hossain runs between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 20, 2025. — AFP
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain runs between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 20, 2025. — AFP

Half-centuries by Towhid Hridoy (58) and Saif Hassan (61) powered Bangladesh to an exciting four-wicket win in the Super Four stage of the men’s Asia Cup against former champions Sri Lanka in Dubai on Saturday.

Having been rolled over by Sri Lanka in the first round, Bangladesh got their act together after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

Bangladesh required 10 runs off 10 balls with seven wickets in hand but the dismissal of Hridoy spiced things up. He was trapped leg before by Dushmantha Chameera in the 19th over, and Dasun Shanaka then struck twice in the last over to keep the contest alive.

In the end, tail-ender Nasum Ahmed scampered a cheeky single to cover off the penultimate ball to see Bangladesh home.

Their bowlers had set it up by limiting Sri Lanka to 168 for seven on a belter of a track and thanks to Hridoy and Hassan, Bangladesh crossed the line with one delivery to spare.

Sri Lanka could have been bundled out for much less, but three spilt catches let them off the hook. In the end, the drops didn’t hurt as the chase looked comfortable.

Hassan provided an electric start, making the most of the powerplay with 61 off 45 balls studded with two fours and four sixes. Hridoy ensured they didn’t waste the opportunity, posting 58 off 37 with four fours and two sixes. In the process he brought up 1000 T20I runs.

Sri Lanka rued being a bowler short as part-timers filled in four overs and Bangladesh cashed in gleefully.

All-rounder Dunith Wellalage featured after landing in Dubai the morning of the game, having returned home to Colombo to pay his last respects to his father who passed away on Thursday.

Former captain Shanaka had earlier top-scored for Sri Lanka with 64 off 37, his first half-century since January 2023.

The pitch for the match was the same as the one used for the Pakistan-UAE clash.

From Group A, Pakistan and India will face each other in their second encounter of the tournament tomorrow.

A potential third Pakistan-India showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are the favourites to retain the crown.

Pakistan and India advanced to the next stage from Group ‘A’, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group ‘B’.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Asia Cup serves as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

Men's Asia Cup 2025
