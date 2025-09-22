E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Sahibzada says Pakistan confident they will face India again in Asia Cup final

Dawn.com Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 09:11pm
Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan speaks at the pre-match press conference of the match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 22. — PCB
Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan speaks at the pre-match press conference of the match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 22. — PCB

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has said his team is confident that it would face “India again in the final” of the men’s Asia Cup next Sunday.

India romped home on Sunday with a six-wicket win, chasing down the 172-run target with ease in their second high-intensity encounter against Pakistan in the tournament.

Pakistan rode on a brilliant 45-ball 58 from opener Sahibzada Farhan but managed 171-5 after romping to 93-1 in 9.3 overs.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Monday, before Pakistan clash with Sri Lanka tomorrow, the opener said: “We are confident that we will face India again in the final (of the Asia Cup).”

Speaking about his celebration after he scored his half-century against India, he said: “I hardly celebrate after a 50. It was a spontaneous thought to celebrate that way — I don’t care for what people are making of it.”

He added that Fakhar’s role from the other end gave him confidence to play his shots.

In Pakistan’s last match against India, the bitterness between the two sides — which started with India’s refusal of customary handshakes in the first encounter — had continued as Abhishek Sharma at the post-match ceremony said: “Today (Sunday) it was very simple, the way they (Pakistan) were coming (at) us for no reason, I didn’t like it at all, and this is the only way I could give [an answer] with my bat.”

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, speaking after the match, had said, “We are yet to play the perfect game. We batted really well — but I think when it came to the bowling, they took the game away in the powerplay.”

Earlier, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their match in Dubai on Saturday.

The top two teams from Super Four will play the Asia Cup final in Dubai on September 28.

Men's Asia Cup 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...