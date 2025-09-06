The power of writing

This is with reference to the article The power of writing by Hafsa Shaikh (YW, July 12th). The article showed how writing helps eliminate negative thoughts and boosts creativity. It heals us, helps us generate ideas and brings positivity in life.

Writing creates a special connection between writer and reader, and through that, a positive world can be created.

Ayesha Bashir,

Turbat

Palestine in pain

Every day, I wake up in a safe and peaceful home. I go to school, eat good food with my family and sleep in a warm bed. But not every child has that kind of life.

In Palestine, especially in Gaza, children like me are living through war, fear and loss. We worry about homework; they worry about survival. This is heartbreaking and it should matter to all of us.

I may be just 11, but I know what’s happening is wrong. So how can we help? We can spread awareness on social media, ask our parents to donate to trusted charities, boycott products from countries supporting Israel and share supportive art or messages online.

Syeda Maryam Fahad,

Karachi

When hope holds on

This is with reference to the story “When hope holds on” by Nabiha Ahmed (YW, July 26). It’s true that during exams and tests, what really matters is confidence. You cannot get an A+ without believing in your hardwork. The writer also highlighted nervousness and fear, which I have also experienced and seen in many students during exams. The story shows us that while prayers and hope give strength, they are not enough on their own. Success requires effort, patience and determination.

Mubashir Ali Soomro,

Hyderabad

Financial freedom is true freedom

This is regarding the story “Financial freedom is true freedom” by Ayesha Ilyas (YW, July 26). I really liked the message in this story especially the example of sunrise was very beautiful. Just like people value the rising sun, they also respect those who work hard and achieve a respected position in life.

In my opinion, it is better to learn skills early and start earning. Even if you earn a small amount, it still gives you confidence and teaches you the value of money.

Sher Zaman,

Turbat

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 6th, 2025