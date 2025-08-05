FO rejects ‘unfounded allegations’ of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday rejected claims of Pakistani nationals being involved in the Ukraine conflict after a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky claimed on Monday that his troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various countries, including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa.

A statement by the FO today said Pakistan “categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine”.

“To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims.”

The statement added that the government would take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities, “and seek clarification in this regard”.

“Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter,” the statement said.

In a post on X on Monday, Zelensky said: “We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles.

“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”

The Russia-Ukraine war began when President Vladimir Putin ordered the latter’s invasion on Feb 24, 2022.

The government has on separate occasions rebuffed allegations that the country was providing arms to Ukraine.

During a visit to Pakistan in July 2023, Ukra­inian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had rejected similar reports, clarifying that the two nations had no deals for the supply of arms and ammunition.

Initially taking a neutral stance on the matter and maintaining that in its diplomatic moves till last year, Pakistan has called for de-escalation and ceasefire in recent months as the war crossed the three-year mark.

Pakistan has historically maintained good relations with Ukraine, having purchased weapons systems from it in the past, but has also been strengthening ties with Russia in recent years.