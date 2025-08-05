Pakistani ‘mercenaries’ fighting for Russia, claims Zelensky

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Monday that his troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various countries, including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa.

“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles,” Zelensky wrote on X after visiting a frontline area in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”

While there was no official reaction from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the government has previously rebuffed allegations that the country was providing arms to Ukraine.

Media reports from 2023, including a BBC investigation, had claimed that Pakistan entered into a $364 million arms sales agreement with two private US companies, which were allegedly sent to Ukraine.

However, these were rebutted — on separate occasions — by the Foreign Office, former caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar and the Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev.

President Zelensky has previously accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort against Ukraine, charges Beijing has denied. North Korea has also been accused of deploying thousands of its own troops in Russia’s Kursk region.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2025