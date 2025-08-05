E-Paper | August 05, 2025

Pakistani ‘mercenaries’ fighting for Russia, claims Zelensky

Reuters Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 08:05am
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets with soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade on the frontline positions at an undisclosed location in the Kharkiv region on August 4. — AFP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets with soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade on the frontline positions at an undisclosed location in the Kharkiv region on August 4. — AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Monday that his troops in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign “mercenaries” from various countries, including China, Pakistan and parts of Africa.

“We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles,” Zelensky wrote on X after visiting a frontline area in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”

While there was no official reaction from Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the government has previously rebuffed allegations that the country was providing arms to Ukraine.

Media reports from 2023, including a BBC investigation, had claimed that Pakistan entered into a $364 million arms sales agreement with two private US companies, which were allegedly sent to Ukraine.

However, these were rebutted — on separate occasions — by the Foreign Office, former caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar and the Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev.

President Zelensky has previously accused Moscow of recruiting Chinese fighters for its war effort against Ukraine, charges Beijing has denied. North Korea has also been accused of deploying thousands of its own troops in Russia’s Kursk region.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pezeshkian’s visit
Updated 05 Aug, 2025

Pezeshkian’s visit

While we must maintain good ties with the US, it is essential to have cordial relations with a neighbour with whom we share a long border and a long history.
On the right track
05 Aug, 2025

On the right track

WITH the multibillion dollar ML-I project — a key part of the CPEC initiative aimed at upgrading the railway line...
No sporting spirit
05 Aug, 2025

No sporting spirit

IT was high time Pakistan made itself heard. India’s continuous mixing of sports — cricket in particular — ...
Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour’s name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour’s name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...