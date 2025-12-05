Kundi says he is ready to implement governor’s rule in KP

SWABI: Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said here on Thursday that he was the representative of the federal government in the province and would implement whatever decision the central government took regarding imposition of governor’s rule in KP.

In the past few days, there has been repeated talks of implementing governor’s rule in KP, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s government has failed to provide security umbrella to the people who are facing security and economic instability while the provincial government is on warpath with the federal government, solely focusing on release of party’s founder Imran Khan.

Talking to media at Swabi Press Club (SPC) during his visit to Swabi, the governor said that the security situation had remained disturbed and there was an urgent need to take protective measures by providing security to the masses while the government should fulfill its responsibility in this regard.

To a question about the deteriorating security situation and increasing incidents of terrorism in the province, the governor said that there must be an intelligence-based operation to achieve the desired results.

“We are ready to work with everyone for peace in the province, economic development and prosperity,” he said while stressing on a negotiated approach to resolve various issues and emerging problems, he said.

“We will go to any extent to establish peace in the province because it is a prerequisite to prosperity and investment.”

Resenting the PTI’s approach to politics and running of the government in the volatile province since 2013, he remarked: “The support of the federation was necessary to run the province in a better way.”

He said that the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC) was held in Islamabad, and expressed the hope that consensus would emerge and the outcome of the gathering would be in interest of the people.

“We are hopeful that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will get its due shares in the NFC Award, not through political point scoring but through positive approach and concentration on people-related issues,” he said.

All the illegal Afghan refugees in Pakistan should return to their homeland with dignity and honour, he said, adding, “The illegal Afghans should return to their motherland without further delay,” he said.

Further elaborating, he said that the provincial government should play its role in the return of Afghan refugees to their motherland and must follow the federal government policy about the return of Afghan nationals.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025