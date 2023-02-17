DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2023

Pakistan denies supplying ammunition to Ukraine

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published February 17, 2023 Updated February 17, 2023 08:56am
<p>In this file photo, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addresses a press briefing at the Foreign Office. — Picture courtesy: Radio Pakistan</p>

In this file photo, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addresses a press briefing at the Foreign Office. — Picture courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday questioned the accuracy of reports claiming that Pakistan was providing ammunition to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“The reporting about supply of defence items by Pakistan to Ukraine is not accurate,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at the weekly media briefing.

Reports claiming that Pakistan was providing ammunition to Ukraine have regularly surfaced in media since middle of the last year, but it is rare for Islamabad to have officially denied such involvement in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

France 24 had a couple of days back reported that “run-down ammunition supplies are one of Kyiv’s most pressing concerns, with Ukraine and its partners resorting to far-flung countries like South Korea and Pakistan as sources of artillery munitions”.

Pakistan, the spokesperson said, maintains a policy of non-interference in military conflicts.

Many of those reports had alleged that the ammunition was sent to Ukraine via some other European country.

“Pakistan only exports defence stores to other states based on strong end-use and none re-transfer assurances. And this is the case of Pakistan’s position in the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” she maintained.

Many of the reports about Pakistani ammunition supplies have sought to target the improved ties between Islamabad and Moscow.

Raids on BBC offices

The FO spokesperson condemned the raids on BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai by Indian tax officials, saying these acts have tarnished India’s so-called democratic credentials.

“We believe that the raids conducted on the BBC offices in India are yet another manifestation of the shrinking space for freedom of media in India,” Ms Baloch said.

The raids were conducted weeks after India banned a BBC documentary that criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in Gujarat riots of 2002 in which Muslims were targeted.

“Having failed to hide the truth, the Indian government is now targeting an international media house. This, we believe, is another stain on India’s so-called democratic credentials,” she maintained.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2023

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Despondent public
Updated 17 Feb, 2023

Despondent public

The ravaging of the Pakistani economy has been wrought by fiscal malfeasance at the highest levels of power.
Taliban-TTP nexus
17 Feb, 2023

Taliban-TTP nexus

IF the analysis of an American government think tank stating that the Afghan Taliban are unwilling to end their...
Progressive measures
17 Feb, 2023

Progressive measures

A SENSIBLE initiative is on the cards that proposes to use technology and the huge Nadra database to address ...
More taxes
Updated 16 Feb, 2023

More taxes

Most additional tax measures will escalate the pace of monthly consumer price inflation, which has already surged to its 48-year high of 27.6pc.
Ali Wazir’s release
16 Feb, 2023

Ali Wazir’s release

A LONG, condemnable chapter of state persecution may be coming to a close with the release of Ali Wazir on Tuesday...
India’s BBC raids
16 Feb, 2023

India’s BBC raids

THE recent BBC documentary raising troubling questions about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the ...