5 terrorists belonging to ‘Indian proxy’ killed in KP: ISPR

Security forces killed five terrorists belonging to “Indian proxies” during operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar and North Waziristan districts, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Monday.

“On 15-16 June 2025, five Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna-al-Khwarij, were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

In July last year, the government designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna-al-Khawarij, while mandating all institutions to use the term khariji (outcast) when referring to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Pakistan

“An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Peshawar district on the reported presence of Indian-sponsored khwarij”, it said.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops skillfully surrounded and effectively engaged the Indian-sponsored khwarij’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian-sponsored khwarij, including kharji Haris and kharji Baseer, were sent to hell.

Another IBO was conducted in North Waziristan district, the ISPR said, with security forces killing another terrorist.

The statement added that weapons and ammunition were seized from the dead terrorists, who were actively involved in terrorist activities.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored khariji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to security forces in a post on X, lauding them for carrying out the operations against Indian-sponsored terrorists.

“Security forces carried out timely operations and killed five Indian-sponsored terrorists,” he wrote. “We salute the brave personnel of the security forces. We appreciate the successful operations of the security forces against Indian-sponsored terrorists and their backers.”

Stating that every Pakistani stands against terrorism, Naqvi wrote, “With the support of the nation, we will completely wipe out Indian-sponsored terrorism.”

Earlier this month, 14 “Indian-sponsored” terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said.

ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had also accused India of activating its “assets” to inte­nsify terrorist attacks in Pakistan, presenting “irr­e­futable evidence” of Ind­ian state-sponsored terrorism, directed by the Ind­ian military personnel.

“Post-Pahalgam, because of the designs of terrorism that they have, they tasked all their assets, the terrorists operating in Balochistan, and we have credible intelligence for that, the Fitna-al-Khawarij and the independent terrorist cells … to increase their activity,” he had said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.