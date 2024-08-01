Govt proscribes Gul Bahadur group, Majeed Brigade

ISLAMABAD: The government has labelled the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as Fitna al Khawarij and proscribed two more outfits, Majeed Brigade (MB) and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group (HGBG), taking the total number of banned organisations to 81.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has also updated its list of proscribed organisations. The government has banned at least three militant groups this year, as Zainbiyoun Brigade was proscribed on March 29, marking the first addition to the list since August 2020.

An official told Dawn that the two organisations were proscribed on July 19 and July 25, respectively, as a ban was placed on all their activities under Section 11-B-(1) and Schedule-1 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The proscription of two more terrorist outfits came days after Pakistan conveyed to the Afghan authorities its serious concern on the terrorist attack at Bannu cantonment on July 15, and the continued use of Afghan territory by the banned HGBG and TTP to carry out deadly attacks inside Pakistan with impunity.

Wants TTP referred to as ‘Fitna al Khawarij’ in all official correspondence

It is believed that HGBG operates from Afghanistan and has close liaison with the banned TTP. The militants affiliated with the Bahadur Group have been linked to several high-profile attacks on security forces, including the suicide attack on a military post in North Waziristan, which claimed the lives of seven soldiers on March 16.

On the other hand, the banned Majeed Brigade, which has been active since 2011, is the Balochistan Liberation Army’s dedicated suicide squad. The Majeed Brigade had claimed responsibility for the attack on a Gwadar port complex.

Section 11-B of the ATA says, “The federal government may, by order published in the official gazette, list an organisation as a proscribed organisation in the First Schedule” if there are reasonable grounds to believe that it is acting, on behalf of or at the direction of, any individual or organisation proscribed under the Act.

TTP labelled as fitna

Meanwhile, the government labelled the outlawed TTP as Fitna al Khawarij.

“Keeping in view the involvement of so-called Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in activities which are detrimental to Islamic faith and which actually are in contradiction to the true teachings and essence of Islam, it has been decided that, henceforth, so-called TTP will be referred to as Fitna al Khawarij”, a circular issued by the interior ministry, a copy of which is available with Dawn reads.

In addition, all the honorific religious titles such as ‘Mufti’ and ‘Hafiz’ being used by the people associated with the terrorist organisation shall not be used, instead, their names shall be prefixed with the title “Khaarji” in all official correspondence and documents. “The change aims to reflect the organisation’s true nature and ideology”, the circular reads. All government entities have been directed to start the practice immediately.

“This shall also be circulated to all departments and entities under administrative control of federal ministries/divisions and other governments,” it reads. Copies of the circular have been sent to all the ministries and divisions and all the chief secretaries. A copy has also been sent to PM Office.

A senior official, when contacted, confirming the development said the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has already started using the expression Fitna al Khawarij for the banned outfit in its official press releases.

Terming the TTP “fitna”, he said the terrorist outfit distorts and misinterpreted Islam to justify violence and hatred to advance their nefarious agenda. The Khawariji terrorists, he said, were involved in committing heinous crimes in the name of their so-called jihad. The group has widely tarnished the image of Islam due to their actions. He said the group continues to engage in terrorist activities and to impose their own brand and version of Islam. He said the TTP terrorists were not only enemies of Islam but also against the people and development in Pakistan.

He said the group was consistently working against development projects and the welfare of locals in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Balochistan. He said their involvement in targeted killings, suicide bombings, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, drug smuggling, and repeated damage to government and civilian properties reflected their anti-people and anti-development agenda. He said their opposition to girls’ education and attacks on girls’ schools were also a conspiracy against Pakistan’s prosperity.

He said the TTP terrorists were also playing with the future of youth by recruiting them in the name of Islam and then exploiting young recruits by involving them in activities like extortion, ransom, intimidation, and employing fear tactics for financial gain and power. He said the TTP in fact operates as a puppet in the hands of external forces, and is funded by foreign powers to disrupt peace and create road locks in the way of development in the country.

“The group’s actions, fueled by monetary support from external sources, is nothing but a betrayal of Islamic teachings, humanity, ethics, and morality”, the official said. He said the modern weapons and military gadgetry employed by TTP members raise questions about the source of these resources and the luxurious lifestyles some TTP members enjoy in Afghanistan. He said it was clear that their primary objectives were financial gain and influence.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2024