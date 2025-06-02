Militant attacks increased to 85 in May: Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies

• 113 killed, 182 injured

• Balochistan, KP suffered most from violence

• Bulk of arrests reported from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Despite heightened military tensions between Pakistan and India last month, militant groups were unable to significantly escalate their activities in the country, shows data released by an Islamabad-based independent think tank.

The monthly security assessment issued by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) recorded 85 militant attacks in May as compared to 81 in April, resulting in 113 fatalities. These included 52 security forces personnel, 46 civilians, 11 militants, and four peace committee members.

A total of 182 people were injured, comprising 130 civilians, 47 security personnel, four militants, and one peace committee member.

“This marks a 5 per cent increase in militant attacks compared to April. Notably, there was a 73 per cent rise in security personnel’s deaths, and a dramatic 145 per cent increase in civilian injuries (from 53 in April to 130 in May).

“However, injuries among security personnel decreased by 20 per cent, falling from 59 to 47. In operations initiated by security forces during the month, at least 59 militants were killed, while five security personnel lost their lives.

“Additionally, seven security personnel and five militants sustained injuries. Security forces also arrested 52 suspected militants during various intelligence-based operations,” said the report.

The overall casualty toll in militant attacks and military operations for May stood at 172 deaths — including 57 security personnel, 65 militants, 46 civilians, and four peace committee members.

A total of 194 people were injured, comprising 130 civilians, 54 security personnel, nine militants, and one peace committee member. Besides, militants abducted at least 19 individuals during the month.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the most affected provinces, accounting for 82 of the 85 attacks nationwide.

Balochistan experienced the highest level of violence, with 35 militant attacks that left 51 people dead — including 30 civilians, 18 security personnel, and three militants — and 100 injured — 94 civilians, five security personnel, and one militant.

In the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile Fata), 22 militant attacks led to 45 deaths, including 23 security personnel, 12 civilians, six militants, and four peace committee members.

Additionally, 58 people were injured, comprising 30 security personnel, 27 civilians, and one peace committee member.

A controversial quadcopter strike in North Waziristan killed four children, sparking widespread public protests. Security forces said the device had been dropped by militants using a drone, but the public demanded an independent inquiry.

In KP, 25 militant attacks resulted in 14 deaths, including 10 security personnel and two each among civilians and militants.

Sindh witnessed three militant atta­cks, resulting in the deaths of two civilians and one security man. No militant attacks were reported from Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2025