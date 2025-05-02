Internal security landscape sees significant improvement in April compared to March: PICSS

A significant improvement was seen in Pakistan’s internal security landscape in April 2025, “as both militant attacks and resultant casualties dropped sharply compared to March”, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) on Thursday.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in March, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a report by the PICSS.

Pakistan also ranked second in March in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

According to a press release issued by PICSS today, the number of militant attacks fell by 22 per cent — from 105 in March to 82 in April — while fatalities and injuries declined by 63pc and 49pc, respectively.

It said that security forces intensified counterterrorism actions, killing at least 203 militants in various operations, making the majority (73pc) of the total fatalities in April.

“Only two civilians and two security personnel were killed in these operations,” the press release said.

“A total of 287 people were killed in April due to militant violence and security operations, down from 335 in March,” it said, adding that injuries dropped from 271 to 139.

Notably, the share of militant deaths rose, accounting for 203 out of 287 total fatalities — over 70pc, it said, adding that civilian and security force casualties remained minimal, with 30 and 32 fatalities, respectively.

It said that April marked the lowest monthly death toll among security forces since June 2024, while civilian deaths also dropped significantly, underscoring improved operational precision and threat containment.

According to the press release, PICSS attributed these improvements to proactive intelligence-led operations and enhanced border vigilance.

It said that the most consequential development of the month was a two-phase military operation near the Pak-Afghan border that targeted a large group of infiltrating militants of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

At least 71 militants were killed, making it the biggest loss suffered by the group in a single operation to date, it said.

Intelligence assessments suggest that the TTP attempted mass infiltration, miscalculating that Pakistani forces might be distracted by heightened tensions along the eastern border with India, it added.

It said that a disturbing trend identified by PICSS in April was the targeted killing of 13 members of local peace committees (razakars) — a community-based defence initiative that has historically resisted militant infiltration.

The resurgence of attacks on these volunteers, particularly in the tribal districts, suggests that groups like the TTP are attempting to reassert dominance by silencing local resistance structures, the press release said.

Breakdown by region

Mainland KP recorded 37 militant attacks in April — marginally down from 42 in March, it said.

However, fatalities from militant attacks and security forces’ actions combined declined from 124 in March to 65 in April — a 48pc reduction, it added.

The press release said that civilian deaths fell from 32 to 10, while security forces’ fatalities dropped from 30 to eight. Injuries also decreased from 65 to 45 — a 31pc decrease.

In the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), 17 attacks in were recorded April, slightly down from 18 in March.

It said that total fatalities from militant attacks and security forces’ actions increased significantly from 82 to 136 — a 66pc increase — driven by a sharp rise in militant deaths from 61 to 116.

It said that security forces’ deaths declined from 19 to seven, adding that injuries rose slightly from 50 to 55.

“The killing of 12 razakars, up from none in March, indicates a shift in militant targeting patterns,” it said.

“Balochistan witnessed 21 militant attacks in April, compared to 35 in March—a 40pc decline,” it added.

The press release said that combined fatalities from militant attacks and security forces’ actions dropped from 122 to 59 — a 52pc reduction.

It said that civilian deaths declined from 45 to 29, while security forces’ deaths fell from 37 to 16. Injuries also decreased from 148 to 32 — a 78pc drop.

“No suicide attacks were reported in April, in contrast to three in March, reflecting improved preventive measures,” it said.

For Punjab, the data said three attacks were recorded in April, down from seven in March — a 57pc decrease.

However, total deaths increased from six to 12, all of whom were militants, it said, adding that injuries rose from one to seven.

“TTP’s efforts to expand its footprint continued in Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa Sharif, where the group reportedly directed local farmers to pay ushr (Islamic tax on crops) to its representatives,” it said.

The press release said that Sindh experienced four attacks in April — up from three in March — but the overall impact remained limited.

“Fatalities rose slightly from one to four, all low-scale incidents. Injuries dropped from seven to none,” it said.

“No major claims were made by the Islamic State or Baloch groups during April, marking a quieter month in urban Sindh,” it said, adding that security forces arrested four suspected militants in the province.

“The federal capital remained peaceful in April, with no militant attacks reported for the second consecutive month,” it said; however, one preemptive counterterror operation led to the arrest of a suspected militant.